Khloé Kardashian Snaps at Lamar Odom During Tense & Awkward Conversation About His Overdose

Speaking to each other for the first time in nearly a decade, Khloe wasn't having it as Lamar denied doing drugs before his overdose, before revealing she "punched" him in the face when she caught him using again amid his recovery.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's first conversation since 2016 continued on Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians -- and, man, was it uncomfortable.

After Khloé reached out to her ex to see if he wanted to pick up some of his belongings she'd held onto, the pair met up at Malika Haqq's home and reminisced on their marriage, his drug use, overdose and why she kicked him out of her house after being by his side throughout his recovery.

"I love you for trying your hardest with me. Love, I don't think it'll ever go away, I know it won't. I'm a very spiritual person. You marry somebody, you get married in front of God," he said, expressing regret for his behavior after they said "I do." In response, Khloé told him, "I don't think you make that commitment if you can't honor it. That's on you."

In a confessional, she said she told him "plenty of times" what he would be losing if he didn't shape up, adding, "I didn't just let go, trust me ... you don't always get second chances and you can't keep doing f--ked up s--t and expect people to stay around."

As he told her he had a lot to be sorry for, especially when it came to his drug use, she wondered what made him stop. He said he wanted to be around for his children, as well as wanting their respect, before sharing that he wished things between him and Khloé weren't "so tense."

"I guess in due time, if you give me the opportunity, you'll see how genuine and a changed man [I am]. And I'm probably cool enough to be your friend," he told her. "As I grow older and start to realize what I might have affected because of that, [it's] hurtful."

The two then decided to call Kris Jenner up over FaceTime, a move which really shocked the momager -- as Lamar told her, "I'm so much better now, now I'm with the love of my life over here. Praying her to forgive me and all this other s--t." He also called Khloé "the best wife ever," before referring to Kris as "mom."

In a confessional, Kris broke into tears, praising her daughter for having "the strength" to meet with Lamar, as well as Odom for showing up.

"That had to be hard for him to walk in. I feel a lot of forgiveness for him and obviously love him and felt bad that he had this addiction that he couldn't control," Jenner added. "And I was devastated for my child who-- that was the love of her life and she thought that was her happily after and it didn't work out that way for them. It's a lot. It's a lot to wrap my head around."

After the call, Lamar also got choked up over how much Kris cares for her daughters -- telling his ex, "It reminds me, if you got a mother that supports you, how strong that s--t is."

He then told Kardashian she looked good, as Khloé remarked that the whole meeting "has been very awkward" so far. Odom made it even more uncomfortable by telling her, "Even though I would have loved for you to put in me in a dip and put your tongue down my throat, to break the ice, I was kinda expecting awkward a little bit."

She then pointed out that they haven't been married for 10 years, adding that they ended things "on the worst of terms" possible. Khloé then told him stop continually referring to her as "babe," saying, "It doesn't play with me ... last time I saw you, you couldn't speak."

When Malika -- who was witness for some of the conversation -- said that was a "harsh" comment, Kardashian then pushed back hard.

"It's not harsh, it's the truth. The truth f--king hurts. It hurts one time. A lie hurts 7,000 times. But if I tell you the truth one time, that you can't call me that because you couldn't speak, whose fault is that?" she asked. "His fault he couldn't speak because he decided to do naughty things somewhere he shouldn't have done it. His fault. Not my fault."

That's when Lamar denied he did cocaine before his overdose at a Las Vegas brothel, something he has maintained in interviews since it happened, implying he was drugged. That narrative, however, is something Khloé clearly doesn't believe.

"You have no idea what happened that day. Thank god. But I do. Don't talk about if if you're not going to be honest," she told him, getting heated.

"I was there when your father said pull the plug so he can be on your life insurance. I was there. So was Kim, so was my mom. I was there when you had 6 heart attacks, 12 strokes," she told him. "We transferred you from Vegas to Cedars, I was there for it all, I was there for you for 4 months. I got staph infection because I lived in a hospital."

Previously-unseen home video showed her with Lamar in the hospital, as she showed him a photo of him with his kids, asking whether he knew who they were.

"Do you remember why ... have you never thought why did we stop talking completely?" she then asked Lamar, as he told her, "because how I did drugs after that."

"Why on earth would someone ... you can't talk, I had to teach you hot from cold, diapers, how to walk, all that," Khloé continued. "You had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer to get what you needed to get, to send security away, to do what you needed to do for me to find out and for me to punch you in the face. I punched you in the face and shattered everything in that house."

That, he said he didn't even remember happening.

And with that, Khloé awkwardly wrapped up the already-awkward conversation by saying she had to go pick up her kids. The pair hugged goodbye, before he said in a confessional that he felt like "100 pounds" had been lifted off his shoulders. "Hopefully I can continue to get to know her a little more," he added.

In her own confessional, Khloé said the conversation made her realize how "pessimistic" she is now, in contrast to how "naive and trusting" she was when she was married to Lamar. "I will never get that back, but maybe that's okay. Do I think I needed to go through all this bulls--t? No. Hopefully, I'm tapped out," she added.

"Today was a lot, to say the least. I do know that I feel relieved, I feel proud of myself," Khloé then concluded. "I feel like this is part of my shedding process while I'm preparing to get into my fourth decade of life."

Later in the hour, Khloé filled in both Kris and sister Kim Kardashian on her sit-down with Lamar -- prompting Kim to joke, "Should I call Kris Humphries?"

"It was really sad. It's weird. I feel like some moments I sort of blacked out. Like I'm in autopilot. I don't really know how I said bye," Khloé recalled, before admitting in a confessional she was "so anxious internally" and "uncomfortable" throughout the "overwhelming" meeting.

"He was mumbling like a motherf--ker. I go, what are you nervous about?" she shared, relaying how Lamar came in with flowers, champagne and a cake, something they all thought was "very sweet." That reaction, however, made Kim realize they always "feel bad for people" they probably shouldn't.

"Like, this guy cheated on you. Why am I like, 'Oh my god, he bought you a cake?' Why are we like this? We need to go have a group therapy session," she joked, as Khloe said that while she feels bad for Lamar and is rooting for him, she's "not going to be with the guy" in the future.

"We got into a little back and forth when he was like, 'I wasn't on any drugs.' I just can't with that story," Khloé then told them. "I'm like, you're committed, do what you gotta do to feel good about it. I was like, I was at the hospital, I know what was in your blood. Are you kidding me? He doesn't remember how long he was there."

Kim then recalled how Khloé brought Lamar down to meet Saint when she gave birth, as they were both in the same hospital at the same time.

"What I went through with Lamar was so f--ked up in such a different way, it took away my innocence. Maybe that's what happens when you get married in 9 days," she said, admitting they probably did get married "way too quickly."

"But if someone asked if I would change anything, I wouldn't change a thing. If it wasn't for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," she then told her mom and sister. "I don't have a question about that. I know I picked the right person at that time. Nobody knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That's what was so terrifying."

Looking ahead, she said she doesn't think she'll ever really allow herself to "have my guards down" around Odom, considering all she went through with him, and wasn't sure "what to do" with him saying he'd like for them to be friends.

"He would gain so much more out of that friendship than I would gain. He doesn't add anything to my life. It would be such a one-way friendship. I'm too tired," she said. "That's also a big reason why I'm not jumping into dating. I want to make sure I'm in a solid, happy place in my life ... and I'm not lonely, desperate to meet someone."

The conversation ended with Kim assuring her she has "a good one coming" her way.