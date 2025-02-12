Khloé Kardashian Details 'Worst' Date Story, Reveals Ex Who Wet the Bed: 'Pee Boy'

Khloe in Wonderland/X

The Kardashians star recalls a first date disaster with the "hottest" man that apparently ended in tears -- admitting that she planned on "making out" and having a "smooch" with the handsome suitor before the date went horribly awry.

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her worst date story.

On Wednesday's new episode of her X podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land alongside her pals Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, the reality star detailed a first date disaster with the "hottest" man that apparently ended in tears, but not on her end.

Khloé did not name the mystery man or when the date took place, but said that she first met him in an elevator of a hotel.

"I know Khloé's worst date," Halcro said in the podcast episode, bringing up the story, before giving clues as to what she was referring to, sharing the words "burgers" and "crying."

Khloé immediately knew what her friend was talking about and prefaced that the date was with the "hottest guy," with Pierson adding that he was "gorgeous" and "so hot he might need another chance."

"No matter how pathetic the actions are, I feel like he needs a redemption," Halcro added.

Khloé then finally revealed what apparently went down on her worst date with the good-looking suitor.

"The worst date I've ever been on ... randomly met this guy. In an elevator, meet this guy, and I'm just being me, so I'm being, like, super flirty," she began. "I'm like, 'Hey, what's your name?" Just being, like, funny."

The Kardashians star added that the man told her they were staying on the same floor, with Khloé sharing that they got "in touch with one another." Khloé said she didn't "really hang out" with the man at the time, but he asked if they could meet up another time in another city, which she bleeped out in the podcast episode.

"He's like, 'Hey, I'm gonna be in [bleep]. I would love to hang out with you," Khloé recalled. "Cool."

The mom of two said she was in the unnamed city with her sister, Kim Kardashian, at the time.

"I hate to hear this," Pierson chimed in, before Khloé got to the date, "You guys, he's so hot."

According to Khloé, when she and the handsome suitor met up, disaster struck.

"I don't know if he was belligerently drunk or on something else, but we were like, 'Let's go meet at this suite upstairs so we can sit and talk,'" she recalled. "And this person is now hysterically crying over a cheeseburger and crying because I'm such a nice person. Clearly, these are not normal emotions because we have not done anything yet, and we can't even have a chat."

"I just remember being like, 'How do I get out of this place? I have a grown man who's crying over a cheeseburger saying how great I am. I was planning on making out with you tonight, and it's now not happening,'" she continued.

"Let's have a smooch. I am dying to, and it couldn't happen," she added.

When Pierson asked Khloé how she ultimately "got out of there," she said she made up an excuse.

"I remember saying, 'Oh my gosh. Our flight is in a couple hours, I have to leave,'" she shared. "And I ran to Kim's floor ... Kim and Kylie were [on] the other floor. I was like, 'I gotta get out of here.' And they were like, 'What are you doing?' I was like, 'I'm hiding until it's time, until he leaves.' Because I could not handle it."

Khloé said she doesn't know if the man's breakdown was because he was maybe "on drugs," but noted that drugs are a "red flag" for her.

"But he was so hot," Halcro again repeated, to which Khloé once again agreed, "So hot."

"And I would totally want to hook up with you, like, if you weren't crying, and [weren't] on drugs, I'd probably hook up with you," Khloé admitted with a laugh. "Just 'cause you're so hot. You can't cry over a cheeseburger and expect me to be horny after that."

Pierson and Halcro said the man "blew" his shot with Khloé, and was wondering if maybe he was "nervous."

Elsewhere in the Valentine's Day-themed podcast episode, Khloé also revealed that one of her ex-partners wet the bed more than once.

"I was dating someone. I can't remember if we were intimate or not at this point. I'm assuming we were," she recalled.

"And he slept over, and he wet the bed," she continued. "I was like, 'Okay, that's weird.' Obviously, because we're adults."

The mom of two -- who noted that they had possibly been "drinking" but weren't "blackout belligerently drunk" -- said the man "never addressed" it, so she wondered maybe "it didn't happen."

Until it happened again.

"I remember the second time he slept over, he did it again!" Khloé told Pierson and Halcro. "I remember telling Kim, 'He's peeing the bed like he's a f--king child.' And yeah, so he was a pee boy."

A few minutes later, Kim called Khloé, who asked her sister, "Remember Pee Boy, who peed the bed?"

"I was telling this story, and like, nobody believes that someone pees the bed as an adult multiple times," Khloé added, to which Kim wondered if the man was "very drunk."

"It had to be," she said, with Khloé noting, "Well, we hope so."