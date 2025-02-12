How Kim Kardashian Really Felt After Being Booed, Called 'Whore,' 'Robotic' at Tom Brady Roast

Hulu

Kim reveals whether she asked Netflix to remove her being booed from the special, before revealing which big star came up to her at the Met Gala and said he felt "so bad for you about that roast."

Kim Kardashian's feelings about the Tom Brady roast can be summed up with one sentence: "My thoughts on the roast is I would never do a roast again."

On Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, filmed back in May 2024 when she appeared on Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady special, viewers saw what was going through her mind after she was booed at the event and also the butt of some NSFW jokes by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

"It's not good for the soul. I could have never imagined that I would be booed. But you can't f--king win," Kim said in a confessional after the live taping.

"It's like, oh, football fans, oh, sports fans, they f--king hate the Kardashians. I thought I was going to get up, give a toast and leave, that was the plan," she added. "I was like, I can't leave, or I'm going to look like a poor sport, that I couldn't handle anything. I was like, is it over? I have a flight!"

Her flight, she explained, was to get to New York for the Met Gala, which took place the day after Brady's roasting.

While she was booed when she walked out on stage, the jeers were cut out by Netflix. When asked by a producer about the "narrative that you went to Netflix and asked them to remove all the booing," Kim denied doing any such thing.

"No, I could care less. Let me live my life. It happened, I don't erase what happened," she explained. "I'm the best sport, I can handle it, but it just wasn't new. All they do is call the girls whores. It was just the same thing. But I thought Nikki Glaser killed it. There was also so many funny moments. I'm not going to sit here and be the victim, it wasn't about me. It was fun to be a part of it, I did it and I never have to do it again."

During the Netflix special, Hinchcliffe cracked NSFW jokes about Kim, comparing her to a "whale's vagina," before noting that she was in attendance.

"She's had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone," Hinchcliffe quipped. "Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick [Lamar] and Drake."

The special cut to Kim in the audience, with the SKIMS founder nodding her head and smiling as she reacted.

After attending the Met Gala with BFF LaLa Anthony, Kim claimed that while attending fashion's biggest night, Usher came up to her at said, "I feel so bad for you about that roast." In a confessional, she added that all night, "People would come up to me like, 'Are you okay?'"

"It's just like the easiest joke. They wouldn't said it about anyone. And then I was like, 'Why do I put myself in these situations to feel shitty?'" she wondered, while Anthony asked "who the f--k is that?" -- referring to Hinchcliffe

Kim also called out a podcast that comedian and fellow roaster Andrew Schulz did after the roast, in which he said Kardashian "was so robotic" during the event.

"He was like, it seems like she was out of her body. I go, what would you think, from someone sitting there, hearing horrible things about themselves. Am I supposed to sit there and say, 'How innovative, you called me a whore!'" she exclaimed. "Of course you're gonna freeze."

" If I had gotten up to leave, they would have said, 'Oh, Kim's mad, she's such a bad sport.' When I'm like, no, I have a flight to catch because I have the f--king Met Ball," she added, before concluding, "I will never, ever, ever do a roast again."