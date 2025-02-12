Kylie Kelce Reveals How She First Found Out About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Getty

"People are deeply disturbed by this," Kelce said of certain headlines about Taylor Swift.

Kylie Kelce is giving the Swifties what they want: Behind the scenes tea on Taylor Swift.

During her sit down with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, Kelce opened up about her relationship with the Grammy-award winning superstar and whether she has gone on a double date with her own husband Jason Kelce, her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and Swift.

"Technically yes ... it was at home, but yes," Kelce revealed.

Despite Swift cooking the meal, Kelce admitted that she wasn't really able to eat anything because she was pregnant.

"I don't know that I really ate the meal, this is gonna sound terrible. I didn't really eat the meal because I was 8 weeks pregnant and it was one of those where nothing ..." she said, trailing off.

Cooper then led the conversation to how the world discovered that Kelce and Swift were dating and how she herself found out.

The 32-year-old said she found out the same day Jadon did, which was before the media caught wind.

"I will say we knew before everyone else knew but it was not like…," she said before Cooper added that "it did not hit the group chat."

"Jason and I found out together, but we knew before they hard launched with her going to the game," she revealed.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023. The first public sign of their relationship was on Sept. 24, 2023, when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs home game, where she sat next to Travis' mom, Donna.

Swift also met Kylie that day, as Kelce slammed the rumors that their pair were avoiding each other until then.

"People are deeply disturbed by this. There was all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met, they are avoiding each other…' I'm not avoiding anyone. I'm more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating," she shared, adding that Swift is a busy woman.

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people, I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating so… and she's busy. It's just so silly to me that that's like the storyline that's written."