Michael B. Jordan Supports Jonathan Majors in New Interview, Says He Would Work With Him Again

Getty

"I'm proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it," Jordan said of Majors' legal troubles.

Never say never!

In a new cover story for GQ, Michael B. Jordan shared where he stands with friend and former co-star, Jonathan Majors after the Creed actor was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in a domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Calling it a "tough situation" to watch unfold, Jordan shared an update on Majors amid his former co-star's engagement to Meagan Good.

"He's doing great, just got engaged. I'm proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it," Jordan said. "I'm glad he's good. That's my boy."

When asked if he'd work with Majors again, Jordan simply said "yes."

What that would look like or when that would manifest for an already busy Jordan seems unclear, however, with the Black Panther villain starring in the upcoming Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners -- their fourth collaboration to date -- and producing and directing upcoming projects of his own.

"There’s a bunch that I'm sacrificing," the self-proclaimed workaholic told the outlet. "Everything comes with some type of cost and then those are the ones that you start to feel more as you grow older."

And while kids and a partner are very much in his future plans, Jordan said he's "not tripping" over it.

Jack Bridgland/GQ

Jack Bridgland/GQ

"I'm so work focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that's timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn't work out," he shared. "I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I'm at in my life, how open I am to even ... to that, you know?"

As for when he'll slow down, Jordan quipped, "who knows," but the 38-year-old actor is hoping soon.

"Only God knows, man," Jordan said. "I'm not sure…. I'm hoping that one day something clicks where it’s like, 'You don't have to work at the same pace that you worked at your entire career.' I think it's coming soon. But I said this 10 years ago. I really, really, really think it's coming soon. I really do. I really do. My 40th birthday? 40? 40!"