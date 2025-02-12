Wedding Guest 'Struck' Man with Dinner Plate for Letting Kids Cut Buffet Line, Sparks 'Melee': Sheriff

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A fight broke out at the prime rib carving station at a Boca Raton wedding -- as bodycam footage reportedly shows the suspect telling police to press charges against the victim.

52-year-old lawyer Mark Roher has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, after allegedly using a plate to attack another guest at a Boca Lago Country Club wedding last month.

It all went down at the prime rib carving station on January 18, according to Miami New Times, Boca News Now and Law & Crime. Per arrest reports, Roher was upset when a guest in front of him in the buffet line let two young girls cut.

The unnamed victim said that "a white male standing behind him became upset that he was being cut in line and the white male who was later identified as Mark Stuart Roher walked up to him and they began arguing."

"The victim then stated that he was attempting to remove himself from the situation and he turned around to avoid further contact. The victim then alleged that he was hit over the head with a plate and he was shoved and while off balance the victim was grabbed by the collar by Mark who was holding a plate over his head," they also claimed.

The official report also said that, after that, "a melee began between a large number of the wedding guests."

Someone working the event reportedly corroborated the victim's account, saying that while the victim attempted to "ignore" the suspect, "Mark walked up to him with a plate and hit the victim on the head with the plate."

"The witness confirmed that the plate had shattered and that Mark then pushed the victim and was holding him by the collar. The witness then stated that surrounding people separated the two individuals, but then Mark attempted to walk back over to the victim," the docs add. "The witness said that (they) heard multiple plates shatter but the only one she saw was the one that Mark used to hit the victim on the head."

Bodycam footage of his arrest, obtained by Law&Crime but not viewable on their website, reportedly shows Roher being walked to a cruiser in cuffs.

"I want to press charges against him because out of the numerous people that beat me up, he's the only one I could identify as kicking me," Roher allegedly says in the footage, presumably speaking about the victim. "So he kicked me. I saw him. He's the only one I saw kicking me, so I don't know why he’s not getting charged."

He also reportedly told arresting officers, "I don't think it's right that you're parading me in front of them" -- before they responded, "We're not parading you, sir. We're putting you exactly in the car."

According to the arrest report, Roher did speak with authorities at the Sheriff's Office -- and allegedly "stated that he was upset that he was being cut in line and did get into an argument with the victim." During that conversation, per deputies, "Mark also admitted to making first contact by pushing the victim."

The arresting deputy concluded Roher "did actually and intentionally touch and strike the victim and in doing so used a plate as a weapon."