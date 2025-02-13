Issa Rae Cancels Kennedy Center Event After Donald Trump Takes Reign

Getty

The Insecure creator cancelled her upcoming spotlight event at the Kennedy Center on Thursday, citing recent events at the performing arts institution she feels "to be an infringement on" its artistic values.

Issa Rae is bowing out.

The Insecure creator took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to reveal that she would no longer be attending an upcoming spotlight event at the Kennedy Center, after President Donald Trump announced his "unanimous" election as the Kennedy Center chairman, which followed the exit of its longtime president.

"Hey D.C. Fam. Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Canter for 'An Evening With [Me]," Rae began. "Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue."

The One of Them Days producer also noted in her post that all tickets will be refunded for the event, which was set to take place on March 16, and thanked her fans for their understanding.

Instagram

Rae's announced comes after two other resignations from the Kennedy Center in response to Trump’s takeover of the institution's board, with singer-songwriter Ben Folds resigning Wednesday as artistic advisor of the center's National Symphony Orchestra, and Shonda Rhimes resigned from her post as an officer on the board, where she served as treasurer. Rhimes was appointed to the position by President Barack Obama.

Trump celebrated his nomination as Chairman on Truth Social, writing, "It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

His new role came after Deborah F. Rutter, the Kennedy Center's president of 11 years, stepped down late last month. At the time, the center announced that David M. Ruber would move forward as the leader of the board through September 2026.

On Tuesday, Trump selected Richard Grenell as an interim executive director of the Kennedy Center. Grenell previously served the president as ambassador to Germany during his first term in the White House.