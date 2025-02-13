Jen Affleck Addresses Haters Who Say She 'Wasted' Her 20s After Announcing Third Pregnancy With Husband Zac

Instagram

"Getting married at 20 and having three kids by 25 has taught us so much along the way," Jen wrote on her Instagram Stories as she celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

Jennifer Affleck is feeling more confident than ever in her marriage to husband Zac.

While celebrating their six-year anniversary, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star -- who just announced that she and Zac are expecting their third child -- addressed the haters online who have criticized their relationship.

"Getting married at 20 and having three kids by 25 has taught us so much along the way," Jen wrote via her Instagram Stories. "When we first met, there were so many obstacles preventing us from tying the knot. We came from two different worlds, had no life experience, no established careers and no plan. But one thing we knew for sure was that we loved each other."

"Despite moments of doubt, we always return to the reasons we got married in the first place," she continued. "We faced so much together, including identity crises, becoming young parents... starting med school and best of all, joining a reality TV show during one of the most sensitive, stressful and chaotic times in our lives 😂," she added, referencing the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Speaking directly to the haters, Jen added, "While some may think I wasted my twenties, I feel quite the opposite," she explained.

"Now with our third baby on the way... I know if we can get through the past year, we can get through anything," she concluded.

Jen's post comes just days after the couple announced that baby No. 3 is on the way -- a post that was met with some shock from fans of the Hulu series.

Sharing the happy news in exclusive with PEOPLE, Jen old the outlet that the pregnancy "came as a surprise to the couple."

She continued, "I was a few days late, and while it was a surprise, we both had a feeling there was another baby waiting for us. We were very excited, there were a lot of emotions after a very crazy year!"

While the pair don't know the baby's sex yet, Jen shared that she has "a strong feeling it’s a girl," adding that she's "dreamed about this little girl for a while now."

Their new arrival will join their son Lucas, 19 months, and daughter Nora, 3, with the mother of two adding that her little ones were "beyond excited" to learn they were getting a new baby in the family.

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was a rocky one for the couple as they balanced Zac's medical school aspirations and bumps in their relationship, with Jen telling the outlet it "took a toll, not only on my marriage but also on my mental health."

"It’s been essential for our relationship and mental health to keep our journey private until we’re ready to talk about it," she said.

Still, the couple opted to film a second season, despite how "mentally draining" it's been and have been in the process over the last few months.

"Pregnancy is already incredibly challenging both mentally and physically, and with everything else I was juggling, there's no doubt this has been my hardest pregnancy yet," Jen shared. "However, those moments, along with carrying this baby, have helped me realize what truly matters most. I've learned that help and resources are available if you seek them. This journey has profoundly changed me and shaped the person, mother, and friend I aspire to be."