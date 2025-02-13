Kim Kardashian Alludes to Cause for Kanye West Split, Personality 'Changes'

Hulu

As Khloe Kardashian reflected on her marriage to Lamar Odom after an emotional and awkward reunion, Kim said she could relate to having a loved one become a totally different person.

Kim Kardashian appeared to give some insight into her split from Kanye West, after her sister Khloé Kardashian shared her similar experience with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

On Thursday's new hour of The Kardashians, Khloé reunited with Odom for the first time since 2016. The conversation was awkward and sometimes-heated, as they reflected on how his drug use affected their relationship. After the sit-down, Khloé filled in both her sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner on what happened.

"What I went through with Lamar was so f--ked up in such a different way, it took away my innocence. Maybe that's what happens when you get married in 9 days," she told the pair, admitting she and Odom probably did get married "way too quickly."

"But if someone asked if I would change anything, I wouldn't change a thing. If it wasn't for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," she then told her mom and sister. "I don't have a question about that. I know I picked the right person at that time. Nobody knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That's what was so terrifying."

Kim could relate.

"That's the hardest part. I've been there," she told Khloé. "When you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality and then they're not the same person and you can't ever get that person back, but you can't live with the new person. I get it."

In a confessional, she continued, "It's tougher when you don't want your marriage to end, for personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end."

"I've been there, Khloé's been there and when you weren't planning on that, and it's not really the outcome you want but there's no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over," she added.

Kardashian didn't mention West by name, but their very public split was a messy one. It got so contentious that Kim had to issue a statement about the end of their marriage -- in which she said, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage."

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," she added. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

"Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."