See Moment Reese Witherspoon Tells Lexi Minetree She's Cast as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde Series

The young actress -- who Reese noted had a "crazy" resemblance to her -- even reacted to the news in true Elle Woods fashion.

Lexi Minetree has just been cast as your new Elle Woods. What, like it's hard?

Reese Witherspoon announced that the 24-year-old actress was cast in the lead role for Prime Video's upcoming Legally Blonde prequel TV series on Thursday, sharing a video of the moment the Oscar-winner told Minetree she got the part.

Before calling Lexi into the room, Witherspoon exlcaimed she was "so excited" to reveal the news. Then, she was joined by Minetree, both of them wearing -- what else -- pink as they sat down together on a couch.

"I wanted to say, your audition tape was amazing, as we talked about," Witherspoon began. "And we had to make a really hard decision the other day and we wanted to tell you in person because you've just worked really hard and we just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part."

Minetree immediately broke into tears -- before getting a hug from Witherspoon, who revealed, "I haven't slept in three nights, I wanted to tell you sooner."

The pair then called up Lexi's mother to share the good news, with her mom exclaiming, "Y'all sound exactly alike." Added Reese: "Isn't it crazy? When I saw her tape, I was like, 'Wre we the same person? This is so weird.'"

The video ends with Minetree then reenacting a classic moment from the movie, doing the same "ME!" move Elle makes after learning she earned an internship.

The new TV series will revolve around Woods in high school, to -- as Reese put it on a recent Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance -- "see who she was before college, before law school."