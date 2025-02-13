Selma Blair Recalls Robbie Williams Date That Got Cut Short: 'He Judged Accurately'

Getty

Selma Blair is looking back at her love life.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, the 52-year-old actress -- who said she's still looking for love -- dished on a date she had with singer Robbie Williams, back in the '90s.

"Now, I just think in terms of my son, and also, again, my health. Like, whose gonna understand if I get tired and need a nap," Blair, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), told Barrymore.

"It's hard to find the person. I mean, I haven't given up on romance, but I'm not knowing how to try," the Cruel Intentions alum admitted before recalling her date with the British pop star.

"Once when I was younger there was a potential... there was an actually an ex, Robbie Williams was over my house and it was like almost a day, a million years ago, a million," Blair began.

"And he opens up my refrigerator and he's like, 'I gotta go,' and I heard from the friend I'm like, 'Why did he leave so abruptly?'" she shared. "It's like, 'Oh, your kitchen was empty and he knew you don't cook, so that wasn't gonna work for him, and bravo to him for knowing he needed a tummy filled from his woman."

She continued, "It's like 30 years ago. I probably, we all had like a bottle of champagne and like a fig Newton in the fridge. So he wouldn't have been, so he judged accurately that I wasn't the one that was gonna nourish him."

Blair has since improved her cooking skills, debuting a recipe with Barrymore that she makes with her son Arthur, 13, whom she shares with ex, Jason Bleick.