Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Slams Sports Columnist Calling Him 'Simp' for Defending Super Bowl Cameo

"You're the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs," Ohanian began in his response to Jason Whitlock.

Alexis Ohanian is giving Jason Whitlock a taste of his own medicine when it comes to Serena Williams' crip walk at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Ohanian -- who married Williams in 2017 -- defended his wife after Whitlock referred to him as a "simp."

"I get it -- you're 57, and life didn't turn out the way you imagined," Ohanian wrote.

"That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You're the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void," he continued. "I wouldn't wish that on anyone."

Ohanian was nice enough to conclude his read with some words of advice on how 57-year-old Whitlock can improve as a person.

"This is a lonely road. There's still time to rewrite the ending -- start by working on yourself first," he wrote. "You'll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won't have time for irrational hating -- you'll be too busy winning."

The beef started after Serena's cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance -- much of which was aimed at Drake -- went viral. Among the commenters on social media was Whitlock, who referred to Williams as a "controlled clown" for her cameo.

However, Ohanian insisted her appearance was "bigger than the music," pointing out how Whitlock had criticized Williams for doing the same dance at during the 2012 London Olympics, after besting Maria Sharapova and winning the gold medal.

At the time, Whitlock said Williams "deserved to be criticized, and she should've immediately apologized" for the moves.

Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music. pic.twitter.com/Xq4O96Yg0s — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 11, 2025

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," wrote Ohanian.

Whitlock then re-shared Ohanian's tweet, referring to him as a "simp" and "true beta."

"He's mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp," Whitlock wrote, sparking the response at the top of this article.

Williams, meanwhile, claimed Lamar's team specifically asked her to appear in the performance because of what she went through in 2012.

"When [Lamar] and team called and was like 'We've been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,'" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let's do it! I knew my winning dance after the Olympics would pay off one day. End of story."

Stephen A. Smith has also made headlines for his thoughts on the viral moment.

While on ESPN’s First Take earlier this week he said, "If I'm married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass. 'Cause clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for and you're with me? Bye. Bye."