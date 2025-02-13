Paige DeSorbo Claims Ex Craig Conover Texted Other Women During Relationship on Summer House

Bravo/Getty

"You're going to let people say that I'm a cheater. I caught you texting two bitches in our relationship," DeSorbo claimed in the explosive first-look at the rest of Summer House's ninth season.

The bitter back-and-forth between Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover continues.

After Summer House's season 9 premiere aired Wednesday, fans got a look at things to come between the now broken-up pair.

A clip from an extended trailer sees the cameras pick back up, six months after they wrapped the season, with DeSorbo sitting down with castmates Lindsay Hubbard and Lexi Wood for a breakup debrief, where she defends herself against claims of infidelity.

"I'm like, 'Craig, what are you talking about?' I feel like you're so betraying me right now," the 32-year-old said about the rumors. "You're going to let people say that I'm a cheater. I caught you texting two bitches in our relationship."

Leaving her castmates shocked, DeSorbo, who after announcing the breakup said she planned to remain friendly with her ex, tells her friends Conover is now "dead to me."

DeSorbo announced her split from Conover on her Giggly Squad podcast in December, telling listeners that after three years together, she ended their relationship over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While it took Conover some time to address the breakup, DeSorbo was met with rumors that she blindsided the Southern Charm star and cheated on him with Saturday Night Live cast member Marcello Hernandez.

DeSorbo said the rumors couldn't be further from the truth, telling listeners in a February 3 episode of the podcast: "In the three years that I dated my ex-boyfriend, I never physically cheated on him, emotionally cheated on him -- can you mentally cheat on someone? I don't know, but I didn't."

When Conover did eventually speak out and share his side of the breakup, he claims his ex "lied on her podcast."

"Paige lied on her podcast and said that the breakup was mutual," Conover said during his February 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "She said it was mutual -- which it wasn't."

As for the cheating claims, Conover told WWHL host, Andy Cohen, that he didn't want to be involved in the drama.