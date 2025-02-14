Benny Blanco Reveals to Selena Gomez the Moment He Knew He Was Going to Marry Her

Getty

The couple -- who graces the cover of Interview magazine -- also reveals details about Gomez's engagement ring, which she calls "the diamond I've always dreamed of," while Blanco shares why he describes his fiancée as"my f--king heroin and Xanax combined."

Benny Blanco is opening up about the moment he knew Selena Gomez was the one.

In a conversation with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the March 2025 issue of the magazine -- which marked the couple's first joint interview -- Blanco, 36, and Gomez, 32, recalled the early days of their relationship, with the former revealing to his now-fiancée when he knew he'd met his future wife.

Gomez -- who first met Blanco as a teenager -- shared how she first realized she had feelings for the record producer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that's how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me," she revealed, to which Blanco said, "I had no idea."

"I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night --," Gomez said, before Blanco chimed in, "Yes. I literally didn't know. We were in the session and I was like, 'You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates.' I hadn't thought about it at all. And then we were texting afterwards and we decided to get dinner the next day. I guess she thought it was a date and I had no idea it was a date. The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, 'Wait, does she like me?' I was clueless."

Blanco said their relationship "was easy" from that point on, revealing that he even told his mom Gomez was the one.

"You know when you think you met the right person, you're like, 'Oh my god.' But it feels so different," Blanco said. "The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.' I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'"

While the couple have been dating since 2023, Gomez shared that Blanco had never told her that story. "Aw. I never heard that," she admitted, to which Blanco replied, "She's my best friend."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The two -- who announced a joint album on Thursday night -- discussed their life at home and shared details about their relationship and romance throughout the conversation.

Gomez and Blanco said they balance each other out, with the former noting that she's "more of an introvert" while her fiancé is extroverted.

"It's so good because I get her out, and she calms me down when I need it. She's the first person that I've been with where I'm like, 'I don't even give a f--k what's going on. I could sit in this bed with you for 72 hours and feel like I didn't miss anything,'" Blanco told Ottenberg. "She's like my f--king heroin and Xanax combined. Whenever I'm feeling anything but perfect, she knows the exact thing to say. I'm so pissed that it took this long. It's like, 'How did we not figure this out sooner?' I'm 36 years old."

Gomez and Blanco began dating privately in early 2023. In December 2023, Gomez went public with their relationship by liking and commenting on fan account posts on Instagram. She also shared a photo of herself and Blanco on her Instagram Story. The pair made their public debut at an NBA game in January 2024. Last December, Gomez revealed her engagement to Blanco in an Instagram post, sharing a close-up photo of the ring, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple's conversation with Ottenberg began with him asking to see Gomez's engagement ring, which prompted the singer and her man to share details about the sparkler.

"She's spectacular," Blanco said of the ring, admitting that he "just tried not to f--k up" when it came to picking the diamond. "She's a marquise. Ever since the 'Good for You' days -- that was, gosh, so many years ago -- that's the diamond I've always dreamed of."

Blanco said he didn't have help while shopping for the ring, noting that Gomez casually dropped "hints" and showed him "designs."

"I'd be like, 'Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?' And then she changed her mind halfway through. It used to have huge baguettes on the side and then she was like, 'I don't want something that big,'" Blanco recalled, sharing what him and Gomez plan to do with the extra jewels

"Yeah, so now I have extra baguettes and we're going to make earrings for her. She basically has three wedding rings," he said.

As for how Blanco popped the question, Gomez said, "That I want to save for our kids. It was really sweet and the right things were said."

"It was the sickest surprise that she had no idea about and it couldn't have come at a better time because I was starting to f--k up," Blanco added. "The thing that makes me so crazy is, you’re getting engaged, and right before, they're like, 'Show me how good of a liar you are. Sneak around and try to do this perfect thing without me knowing.' At the end, she was starting to get upset because she was like, 'Why aren’t you coming home tonight?' And I was like, 'Oh, I'm just at my friends.'" I almost did it early. But I nailed it, I think."

"You did," Gomez replied.