Edwin Arroyave Shares Health Update on Estranged Wife Teddi Mellencamp After Brain Tumor Surgery

Instagram

"I've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest," Edwin said while sharing an update on his estranged wife post-surgery.

Teddi Mellencamp's estranged-husband Edwin Arroyave is giving an update her health after she underwent surgery to remove two tumors from her brain.

Arroyave took to his Instagram Stories Thursday where he provided a statement about Teddi's condition, after sharing that "so many people" have been asking for updates on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

"All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love," he wrote.

Instagram

Prior to his statement Thursday, Arroyave posted a picture of their 10-year-old son, Cruz, holding a cardboard heart with the words "Feel better" written in a pink marker. The heart, which several names written next to it, alongside the sweet message, was created by Cruz's classmates, according to Edwin.

"Cruz's class made this for @teddimellencamp ❤️," Edwin, who also shares 12-year-old daughter Slate and 4-year-old daughter Dove, wrote over the post.

Instagram

Teddi announced that she would be undergoing surgery on Wednesday in a candid post on Instagram, in which she revealed that she'd been dealing with "severe and debilitating headaches," for the past several weeks.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she explained in the caption. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Edwin shared he was at the hospital ahead of Teddi's surgery in an Instagram post Thursday morning, which showed her putting her arm around him from her hospital bed.

Teddi was also joined by a few friends in the hospital, including her former RHOBH castmate, Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade, as she showed off her shaved head before entering the operating room for the procedure.