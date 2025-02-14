Kylie Kelce Says She 'Blacked Out' During Husband Jason's Marriage Proposal

YouTube

The pair burst into laughter recalling how Jason accidentally farted on their second date, before sharing the "outstanding" gift he got Kylie for Christmas.

Kylie Kelce is taking a look back at the moment her husband, Jason Kelce, proposed.

On the Valentine's Day episode of Kylie's Not Gonna Lie podcast, in which Jason appeared as a guest, the couple opened up about who is the more romantic one in their relationship, with Kylie recalling when Jason popped the question in 2017.

"I'm on record in my most recent episode of stating that we're not really Valentine’s Day people," Kylie, 32, began, to which Jason, 37, joked in reply, "Speak for yourself. ... What kind of maniac doesn’t love a holiday where you get to celebrate your loved ones?"

While Kylie said her husband used to not be the best when it came to Valentine's Day, the former Philadelphia Eagles center shared that his opinion of the holiday has changed in the over 10 years the couple has been together.

"Now I do [love Valentine’s Day] because I love you," he said, to which Kylie replied, "Aw. You're so full of s--t!"

The pair -- who share three daughters and have another on the way -- then discussed who is the "least romantic" between the two of them.

"I think if we're going on average, me. But if we’re going, like, height of top romantic gestures, I think then I'm the winner," said Jason, who was rocking a Valentine's Day-themed button-down.

Kylie immediately told the former NFL pro that he "cannot count proposing" as a romantic gesture.

"I mean, that's [a] very romantic gesture," Jason said, to which Kylie quipped that it "seems rigged" since she wasn't going to be the one to propose, adding, "You can't count it."

Jason admitted that he "didn't even think my proposal was that romantic," which promoted Kylie to note that she believes it was "very romantic," although she can't recall much of what her then-boyfriend said during the special moment.

"I don't remember exactly what you said. I have stated that publicly that I blacked out when you told me to get out [of] the car," she told Jason, who shared that he doesn't even think the proposal is the "height" of his "romantic gestures."

The Monday Night Football host brought up one of his most recent gifts he gave his wife.

"I thought the Christmas gift this year was very good," he said, to which Kylie agreed, calling it "outstanding."

"Christmas gift this year, I got you a locket that had a picture of our dog, Winnie, who passed away this [past] year. It was like a gold little locket that had a green emerald thingy," Jason said, with adding that the photos inside were shots of herself and the pup from their wedding day.

Kylie and Jason began dating in 2014 after meeting on Tinder. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2018 and welcomed three daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, who will turn two later this month. Kylie and Jason are currently expecting their fourth child, another girl.

The pair took a trip down memory lane throughout the podcast episode, with Kylie and Jason recalling a hilarious story from their second date, in which the latter passed some gas.

"We went ice skating at Penn’s Landing ... where I farted tying my skates when I bent down," Jason recalled, to which he and Kylie burst into laughter. "I couldn’t even play it off because it was so audible. There was no way to get out of it."

"I grew up in a fart-funny house," Kylie said while laughing. "Farts are funny!"

"The issue was that at that moment, I'm like, 'You cannot be crying laughing when this man picks his head up,'" she continued while recalling the moment. "He's gonna be like, 'How immature are you?' And so I was just trying to calm down, 'Stop laughing, that wasn't that funny.'"

"This man, bent down, farted, and then went --," Kylie said, to which Jason revealed what he said at the time, "Whoops!"

Kylie began laughing so hard while looking back at the moment that she began to tear up.

"Oh my God, it was so funny and I couldn't laugh," she said, continuing to giggle.