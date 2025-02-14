The Goonies Sequel Moving Forward at Warner Bros., Writer Attached

Everett Collection/Getty

Goonies never say die!

The Goonies are inching closer and closer to another big screen adventure.

On Friday, Warner Bros. revealed Potsy Ponciroli has been hired to write a script for the sequel to the 1985 classic, per Variety.

While there are no details on the plot -- or whether original cast members are slated to return -- Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario will produce alongside Chris Columbus, who also wrote the first film.

Lauren Shuler Donner -- who was married to the original's director, the late Richard Donner -- will also executive produce.

The big update comes after most of the cast recently reunited in Hollywood, as Ke Huy Quan -- who played Data the flick -- had his hand and footprints immortalized in cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theater, timed with the release of his new movie, Love Hurts.

On hand to celebrate the honor for the Oscar-winner were fellow costars Josh Brolin (AKA Brand), Corey Feldman (AKA Mouth), Jeff Cohen (AKA Chunk), Kerri Green (AKA Andy) and screenwriter Chris Columbus. Sean Astin, meanwhile, joined them at the movie's premiere.

Speaking with TooFab after the ceremony about the "incredible" honor bestowed upon him, Quan was beside himself over who showed up to support him.

"Christopher Columbus, who without, there's really no Goonies, he wrote the incredible screenplay," he began. "Then with Josh, Jeff, Kerri -- who flew in from New York! -- and Corey. Even seeing Chris there and Josh giving a speech and just talking about me, I couldn't control my emotions."

When asked about possibly doing something together again onscreen, like a sequel, Quan made it clear he would 100% be down to step into Data's slick shoes once again.

"You should have asked Chris when he was here!" he joked, of Columbus. "Honestly, I love that movie so much. It's one of the greatest adventures of my life."

"I would be so happy to revisit that character and, of course, go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies, that would be amazing!" he exclaimed.