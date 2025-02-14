Tom Sandoval Accidentally Says Girls Are Better Cheaters on Traitors After VPR Cheating Scandal

X/Peacock

The Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal seems to still be top of mind for Tom Sandoval.

During Thursday's all-new episode of The Traitors, Sandoval was trying to make a case for why Ciara Miller could be a Traitor at the roundtable discussion, when things took an unexpected turn.

"At least one girl [has to be a Traitor]," he said. "Also, generally speaking, historically girls are better cheaters than guys just because they have better social skills."

Taken aback by the flub, the group quickly came for Sandoval, who took a second to realize his error.

"That came out of your mouth?" a shocked Danielle Reyes asked.

Quick to defend himself, the longtime reality star told the group he mean to say "traitors" instead of "cheaters," but the damage was already done.

"I said traitors! I said traitors, I'm sorry! I meant to say traitors," he added. "Guys are obviously much more likely to cheat. I fully get that."

"We know you know," Miller quipped, with Gabby Windey joking that everyone should "vote for Tom" to be banished just based on his accidental comment.

Britney Spears' ex, Sam Asghari, also joined in, suggesting Sandoval stop while he's ahead and avoid making things worse for himself. "Don't dig yourself deeper," Asghari urged.

The group eventually did get back on track, as they worked to decide who should get banished that night -- and despite Sandoval's mistake, he didn't end up being sent home.

Instead it was Miller, who revealed herself to be a Faithful.