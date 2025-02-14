Fathers of Girls Killed by Wyoming Mom Speak Out After Murder-Suicide: 'I'm a Mess,' 'Furious'

Facebook

Tranyelle Harshman's husband and ex are feeling waves of grief and anger, after she shot her four daughters -- only one of whom survived -- and then herself.

Two fathers whose daughters were killed by their mother are speaking out following the heartbreaking and tragic deaths, wavering between anger and grief as they deal with the devastating situation.

32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman succumbed to her injuries after shooting herself in the head on Monday in her Bryon, WY home. Authorities were made aware of the apparent murder-suicide around 1:30pm that day, after Harshman called 911 saying her four daughters had been shot and she was about to do the same to herself.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two 2-year-old girls, later identified as Brooke and Jordan, and one 9-year-old girl, Brailey, dead from gunshot wounds to the head. A 7-year-old, Olivia, was found alive and air lifted to a hospital for advanced care. Harshman was also rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Harshman's husband Cliff Harshman -- father to the two 2-year-old girls -- spoke with KTVQ following the horrific murder-suicide.

"I know this was something beyond what I can comprehend. I'm a mess," he told the outlet. "I'm so angry. I don't even know how to explain this to you. I'm so angry with her for the decision that was made."

“People don’t understand how mental illness isn't just a willpower thing. It's chemical imbalances in your brain. Its damaged pathways in your brain," he continued, saying his wife battled PTSD, post-partum depression, and general depression.

"She was an incredible mom and she loved those kids," he added.

Also speaking with the outlet was Quinn Blackmer, whose daughter Brailey was killed, while his other daughter Olivia is fighting for her life.

"I'm furious. I'm trying my hardest to bury that for a while and to focus on the now, because that anger isn't going to bring my child back," he said, before sharing that his two daughters were "peas in a pod."

"You describe one, for the most part, you describe the other," he continued. "They're the kids you want. They're very kind and respectful and funny and just wholesome children. Anyone would be lucky to have them."

While he told the publication on Wednesday that they were "very optimistic that things are trending forward," his family posted on Thursday evening that they are "running out of medical choices for her and we truly need a miracle."

"Her brain is continuing to swell and then react positively to the medication but this is not long term. The choice of doing surgery to remove a portion of her skull is no longer an option as the trauma and neuro team believe there is too much pressure and it would be catastrophic," they wrote. "So we are down to medicine to a certain extent and a miracle from God. Please please please pray for our baby right now."

On their GoFundMe, Blacker's wife Katelynn said Olivia was in "stable" condition.