5 Most Epic & Hilarious SNL 50: Homecoming Concert Performances

On Friday, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which streamed on Peacock, paid tribute to the best musical-comedy skits and the legendary performances from musical guests who have appeared on the sketch comedy show throughout its 50-year history. Cher, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga were just a few musicians who took the stage at Radio City Musical Hall.

As stars rocked the stage, famous faces -- including everyone from Kristen Wiig to Sarah Jessica Parker -- watched on from the audience, reacting to the epic performances in real-time.

The most memorable moments included Cher turning back time, Lady Gaga joining Andy Samberg for a hilarious rendition of "D--k in a Box," and Post Malone hitting the stage with Nirvana as the famous rock band reunited and brought the house down.

Read on for the must-see five performances of the night!

Cher Turns Back Time

Cher took everyone back -- way back -- when she hit the stage for an incredible performance of her 1989 hit, "If I Could Turn Back Time," even rocking a similar look to what the now-78-year-old wore in the music video for the song nearly four decades ago. Cher donned a black see-through bodysuit, complete with a black leather jacket, making people wonder if the icon really did turn back time.

What made the moment even better? Cher was introduced by Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, who brought out their iconic SNL impersonations of Beyonce and Prince, respectively.

Come for Cher performing 'If I Could Turn Back Time.' Stay for Lorne Michaels singing along. #SNLHomecoming #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/xhHCIB51CP — LateNighter (@latenightercom) February 15, 2025 @latenightercom

Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer Bring Back The Culps

Saturday Night Live alums Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer had one of the most memorable performances of the evening when they reprised their roles as Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp to perform some "frisky tunes." The Culps sang renditions of hits from everyone from Britney Spears to Doechii, but the best moment came when they took on Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Not Like Us" -- really going in on the "A minor" lyric.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Post Nirvana

SNL50 reunited legendary rock band Nirvana, with all serving members of the group, including Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, taking the stage. The band was joined by Post Malone, who performed as the lead singer in place of the late Kurt Cobain. Nirvana and Post brought the house down with an explosive rendition of "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

The group was introduced by SNL alum Adam Sandler, who called them "Post Nirvana."

Lady Gaga Joins Andy Samberg

One of the most ultimately unexpected moments from the night came when the SNL alum performed a tribute to his comedy troupe The Lonely Island, recruiting some famous faces for a melody of the group's greatest hits. While Bad Bunny and T-Pain were among those who hit the stage for the performance, Lady Gaga joined Samberg to kick it off, with the two performing one of The Lonely Island's most famous songs, "D--k In a Box," with Gaga singing Justin Timberlake's parts and playing the tune of the piano. Samberg and Gaga then transitioned into "Motherlover," before the tribute took over the stage.

Miley Cyrus had the crowd on her feet when she was joined by Brittany Howard for a performance of Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." She went on to sing her Grammy-winning hit, "Flowers," which she dedicated to SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

At one point, Miley even gave some shoutout to celebs in the audience, including Paul and Adam Sandler.