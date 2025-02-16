7 Celebs Who Admit Their Big Mouths Have Affected Their Careers

Getty

“I’d be more successful if I was okay wearing a muzzle.”

In Hollywood, it’s pretty common for celebrities to make headlines for their bad behavior. Whether they’re getting in trouble with the law or are cheating on their spouse, plenty of stars have wrapped themselves up in drama. But sometimes it’s not what they do that causes issues -- it’s what they say.

For these stars, they admittedly have said things they shouldn’t have and it unfortunately ended up impacting their careers. By running their mouths, these celebs have lost work or even gotten themselves blacklisted from the entertainment industry. And while they’ve realized their mistakes, many of these stars don’t have any regrets.

Find out what these celebs said that got them into trouble…

Chappell Roan

Since rising to stardom, Chappell Roan hasn’t held back in her opinions in her thoughts about everything from politics to the pitfalls of fame. Chappell has faced backlash for her comments, including a moment when she yelled at a photographer on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs.

“I was looking around, and I was like, ‘This is what people are OK with all the time? And I’m supposed to act normal? This is not normal. This is crazy,’” she told BBC. “I’ve been responding that way to disrespect my whole life -- but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don't match. It’s like oil and water.”

Chappell then joked that if she just kept her mouth shut, she’d probably be more successful, saying, “I think, actually, I’d be more successful if I was okay wearing a muzzle.”

Megan Fox

Early on in Megan Fox’s career, she made the mistake of speaking out against Transformers director Michael Bay. In a 2009 interview with Wonderland magazine, Megan compared Michael to both Napoleon and Hilter, explaining that he was a “nightmare” to work for and wanted to “create this insane, infamous mad man reputation.” The comments ultimately got her fired by executive producer Steven Spielberg -- and she now says she wishes she had just apologized. While it led to a low point in her career, it did ultimately lead to a lot of character growth.

“That was absolutely the low point of my career,” Megan told Cosmopolitan UK. “But without -- ‘that thing’, I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize -- and I refused. I was so self-righteous at 23, I couldn’t see [that] it was for the greater good. I really thought I was Joan of Arc.”

She continued, “It hurt me and a lot of other people. However, that darkness that descended caused enormous and brisk spiritual growth. Once I realized I [had] brought it on myself, it was an invaluable learning experience, looking back on it.”

Isaiah Washington

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington admits that comments he has made almost ruined his career. After facing controversy on the set of the ABC show for allegedly calling a co-star a derogatory anti-gay slur, he did it again backstage at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards. While he says he is not a “bigot,” he was fired from Grey’s Anatomy and had to step away from acting.

“After the incident at the Golden Globes, everything just fell apart. I lost everything. I couldn't afford to have an agent...I couldn't afford to have a publicist...I couldn’t afford to continue,” he told HuffPost, adding that he used his time away to become a “better husband, a better father and a better artist.”

Katherine Heigl

In the early 2000s, Katherine Heigl didn’t hold back on her thoughts about the entertainment industry -- and it led to her being labeled as difficult. It started with the release of Knocked Up in 2007 when Katherine aired her grievances about how her character was presented. In Vanity Fair, she referred to her as a “b---h” and a “killjoy,” and called out the “sexist” way the women were portrayed in comparison to men.

Then, Katherine faced drama on the set of Grey’s Anatomy. She withdrew her name from Emmy consideration, telling The Washington Post that she “did not feel that [she] was given the material this season to warrant” an award. She further drew a wedge between herself and series creator Shonda Rhimes when she called the on-set work schedule “cruel and mean,” explaining that the cast sometimes worked for 17 hours straight.

While the comments may have affected her career and her mental health, Katherine says it truly all spiraled out of control.

“I may have said a couple of things you didn’t like, but then that escalated to ‘she’s ungrateful,’ then that escalated to ‘she’s difficult,’ and that escalated to ‘she’s unprofessional.’ What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don’t like? Now, I’m 42, and that s--t pisses me off,” she told The Washington Post.

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr has always been a controversial figure and in the past few years, she has not held back about her strong opinions. It was one of those comments that ultimately got the reboot of Roseanne canceled and derailed her career. Back in 2018 Roseanne posted a racist tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett. Shortly after, ABC cancelled the show -- and Roseanne apologized for letting her words impact so many people.

“I deeply regret my comments from late last night on Twitter. Above all, I want to apologize to Valerie Jarrett, as well as to ABC and the cast and crew of the Roseanne show,” she wrote in a statement. “Today my words caused hundreds of hardworking people to lose their jobs. I also sincerely apologize to the audience that has embraced my work for decades. I apologize from the bottom of my heart and hope you can find it in your hearts to forgive.”

Despite backlash, Roseanne has continued to be outspoken in her opinions.

Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique believes she was “blackballed” in the entertainment industry after speaking out about the inequalities she faced in Hollywood. While working on her 2009 film Precious, Mo’Nique refused to promote the movie without additional compensation -- against the recommendation of director Lee Daniels and producers Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. As a result, Mo’Nique says her career and that of her manager husband, Sydney Hicks, suffered.

“Whoever those people are who say, ‘Mo’Nique is difficult,’ those people are either heartless, ruthless or treat people like they’re worthless. And that’s unacceptable. They’re set to say, “Mo’Nique is tactless, she’s tacky.” That’s why I have my beautiful husband, because he’s so full of tact, ’cause I’m a girl from Baltimore. I come from a blue-collar town — and being from that place, you learn not to let anybody take advantage of you. You don’t let people mistreat you. You stand up for what’s right,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Mo’Nique has since made amends with Lee -- but not Oprah or Tyler.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was at the height of his fame, starring on Two and a Half Men when his wild outbursts caused career to take a nosedive. Charlie, who was also struggling with addiction,

gave an chaotic interview with ABC News where he made unhinged claims about his life and infamously coined the catchphrase “winning.” He also called out various people in his life on social media, even called showrunner Chuck Lorre a “clown” and a “turd.” He ended up getting fired from the show and looking back, he says he regrets his actions and the way it impacted his career.