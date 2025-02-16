These Celebrities Call Their Mom Their BFF

Getty

Finding true friends when you’re an A-list celebrity can be tough -- and that’s why so many stars choose to keep their families close. In fact, numerous celebs admit that they consider their mom their best friend. These stars say their moms have been with them through the highs and lows throughout their lives -- and would stick by their side even if they didn’t have the fame and fortune.

See what these celebrities had to say about their moms…

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has always been incredibly close to her mother Andrea and has actually written more than one song about their relationship, including her touching release, “The Best Day.” Looking back, Taylor says her mom was always there for her growing up, through the highs and lows, and moments where she felt that she didn’t have any friends.

“She would just take me on these adventures and we would drive around and go to towns we’d never seen before,” Taylor shared. “Those adventures and those days of just running away from my problems -- you’re not supposed to run away from your problems, but when you’re 13 and your friends won’t talk to you and they move when you sit down at the lunch table, and your mom lets you run from those problems, I think it’s a good thing… My mom was my escape in a lot of ways.”

Rashida Jones

Before Rashida Jones’ mother Peggy Lipton passed away in 2019, she opened up about their tight knit relationship. Rashida explained that being raised by her mom on her own brought them extremely close together. Peggy was there to support Rashida through it all -- from childhood to her career highs and lows.

“My mother and I are more than best friends; we are partners in crime. After she and my father, Quincy Jones, separated when I was 10 years old, my sister, Kidada, who was 12, went to live with our dad, and I stayed with my mother. Mom is the most unconditionally loving person I will ever know, and she has always supported me on every level,” Rashida shared with O Magazine.

She continued, “Until last year she worked with me before every audition; she’s given me perspective, and she has let me cry when things haven’t gone my way -- which, when you’re an actress, can happen a lot.”

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin lost her mother Maggie in 2020 but for decades, the pair were inseparable. Maggie attended events by Kathy’s side and even appeared on her reality show. After Maggie’s passing at age 99, Kathy wrote a touching tribute to her late mom, writing that she considered her a best friend.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable,” Kathy wrote on Instagram.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of Goldie Hawn and she says she’s “damn proud” to be her mother’s daughter. Although the pair are often compared because of their similar looks and demeanor, Kate says she doesn’t mind because it gives her the chance to talk about their relationship.

“I really look at that as a real blessing because the relationship between mother and daughter is very complex and to be able to talk about the importance of the relationship is something that I look forward to. It really informed such a huge part of who I am and the confidence that I have as a woman. It really does come from the closeness that I have with mommy,” Kate shared.

Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd's mother Carrie Fisher passed away in 2016 and she has nothing but fond memories of her childhood and their time together. Looking back, she says her mom will always be her best friend.

“I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most. She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f--king friend ever. There’s no one who will ever be as funny as she is. She was just — she is amazing,” Billie said on the New Day podcast.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox’s mother, who was also named Courteney, passed away at the end of 2020 but prior to her death, the mother-daughter duo were best friends. She credits her strong relationship with her mom for own tight knit relationship with her daughter Coco.

“I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend,” she told People. “And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything.”

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama once said her mother Marian Robinson was her best friend. In a Mother’s Day post in 2020, Michelle shared an outtake from her Netflix documentary, Becoming, in which her mother shared her secrets to raising her children. In the caption, Michelle reflected on how Marian had often encouraged her throughout her life.

“All along, she was empowering us to be ourselves, kindling the unique flame burning inside each of us. She laid out the blueprint for how I have raised my own girls. Mom, you are my rock and my best friend, and you have been a guiding light throughout my life. I love you!” Michelle wrote.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake has always been close with his mother ​​Lynn Harless -- and on more than one occasion she was his plus one on the red carpet. She even served as his co-manager for some time because he says she was one of the only people he truly trusted.

“We’re best friends -- she’s a very special woman. She’s been so supportive. She’s partly the reason why I have so much respect for women,” Justin told The Daily Mail in 2010.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys has often gushed about her mother Terria Joseph and how she has impacted her life. Back in 2017, Alicia used her #ShesAKing social media campaign to talk about the strong women in her life, including her mother.