How Aubrey Plaza Appeared to Pay Tribute to Late Husband Jeff Baena with Tie-Dye Shirt at SNL 50

NBC/YouTube

The White Lotus alum wore a pink tie-dyed t-shirt underneath a black blazer while introducing performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, Sunday, in what appeared to be a tribute to Baena, who died last month.

While introducing performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard, Plaza wore a pink tie-dyed T-shirt underneath a black blazer, which appeared to be a tribute to Baena, who died last month.

As for what led the internet and a few outlets to reach that conclusion, Plaza revealed during a December 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she and Baena actually got married in tie-dye pajamas.

"We got married on a whim. Literally decided around 5 p.m. [and] got married at 8:30," Plaza told host Drew Barrymore. "So, Jeff got really into tie-dying during the [coronavirus] quarantine, so I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us."

Plaza accessorized her ceremony outfit with by wearing a "rosemary crown" on her head when they tied the knot in 2020.

"I made, like, a love altar in the backyard of all our love objects [and] it was very witch-core," the White Lotus alum explained.

Her appearance at SNL 50 marked her first public appearance since Baena's death, with Plaza opting out of walking the red carpet or appearing in any sketches during the comedy show's anniversary special.

TMZ broke the news January 4 that Baena, an indie filmmaker who frequently collaborated with Plaza, died by suicide. He was 47.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," a spokesperson for Plaza, 40, told the outlet in a statement following the news. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Plaza and Baena began dating in 2011, and kept their relationship largely private. Aside from her brief statement in January, Plaza has not further addressed her husband’s death publicly.