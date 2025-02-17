Exes Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Exchange Cute Comments on Instagram Amid Divorce

Getty

Exes Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are proof that exes can remain friendly.

The Borat actor complimented his estranged wife's sultry Valentine's Day photo shoot via Instagram Sunday.

"stunning photoshoot," Baron Cohen wrote under the photo of Fisher lying on a bed with black satin sheets in an off-the-shoulder pink dress, wo which Fisher replied, "Thank you 😊."

The sweet social media exchange comes amid the couple's April announcement, in which they revealed they were separating after nearly 14 years of marriage and over 20 years together. The pair, who share three children, also revealed they had filed for divorce the previous year.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change," they said in a joint statement.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," the statement concluded.

Fisher recently opened up about the separation, telling The Times of London earlier this month, "It's the most difficult thing that I've been through and I've learnt so much about myself in the process. I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents."

Also in the interview, the Australian actress revealed that she too was a product of divorce after her parents separated when she was 9, and is hopeful that her own parent's amicable divorce can inspire her and Baron Cohen.

"It was very harmonious," she recalled of her parents' post-divorce dynamic. "I don't ever remember them fighting about anything. They were very inclusive of each other. That's the dream."

"Kids are the most important thing and you want them to really feel safe and loved," Fisher added. "We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."

As for what's helped her heal amid the divorce, Fisher said her friends have served as a major support system during this difficult time.

"The women in my life have held me … the female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I'm actually going to get emotional," the actress said, specifically shouting out Friends alum Courteney Cox’s kinship.