Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Appearance to Introduce Adam Sandler's Emotional SNL Tribute Song

Sandler got a standing ovation for his song, which included a special shoutout to the late Chris Farley and Norm Macdonald.

If anyone was going to pull Jack Nicholson out of seclusion, it was Lorne Michaels and Adam Sandler.

The 87-year-old actor was spotted in the audience for Saturday Night Live's milestone episode to celebrate 50 years on air and introduce a performance Sandler.

Wearing a New York Yankees beret and dark sunglasses, it was his first public appearance in almost two years and he was joined by his 34-year-old daughter, Lorraine.

Jack Nicholson introducing Adam Sandler at #SNL50 in a rare public appearance pic.twitter.com/pXXiexnAeh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 17, 2025 @DiscussingFilm

Nicholson is known to prefer a reclusive life in his later years, only stepping out for rare and select appearances at industry events. While he used to be a regular at Los Angeles Lakers games, he hasn't been to one since May 2023, his last public outing.

Nicholson made his last film appearance in 2010, but it's clear SNL holds a special place in his heart, as he also appeared on the sketch show's 40th anniversary special a decade ago.

Even Sandler noted how rare it was to see Nicholson before he began his ballad celebrating the show's half century anniversary.

"Let's hear it for Jack, baby! Jack baby out tonight!" Sandler said when introduced, before he played his guitar for a five-minute salute to "50 Years."

The song gave viewers a closer look at the show, sharing some behind the scenes anecdotes and personal jokes the cast share.

"Everybody in this room has something in common / all of our lives were changed by the show / Everybody in this room has something else in common / None of us were allowed to use the little bathroom in Lorne [Michael]'s office," he began.

"Fifty years of your sketch killing it at read-through, and finding out they didn’t pick it because the host didn’t want to take off his shirt," Sandler sung.

Sandler also noted how each cast insisted their cast is "the greatest of all time," however corrected them singing, "but we all know that the first cast was the best."

He then paid homage to the best comedians who started their careers in the iconic Studio 8H -- including the late Chris Farley and Norm Macdonald, with viewers noting he seemed emotional as he said their names.

"Fifty years of cast members saying, 'I think our cast is the greatest of all time', but we all know that the first cast was the best. And because of them, we got four years of Eddie Murphy. Eight years of Will Forte. Five years of Jan Hooks and Gilda. Six of Victoria, 11 of Che. Six years of our boy Farley, five of our buddy Norm," he continued.

He then got a standing ovation from the audience, appearing moved by the reaction.