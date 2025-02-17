Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Targeted By 'Lookalike' Joke at BAFTAs

The pair had a rare public outing together at the BAFTAs, both interacting with host David Tennant as he made a crack about the duo.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday ... or were they?

While the two, who have started to do more and more appearances together throughout the actor's award season run for A Complete Unknown, didn't walk the red carpet together at the event, Jenner was seen beside her boyfriend inside The Royal Festival Hall in London.

During the telecast, host David Tennant approached the two and cracked a joke referencing the viral New York City look-alike contest from October 2024, which Chalamet himself crashed.

"Here's someone else who deserves a very special mention," Tennant began. "We're very privileged tonight to be joined by the runner up in New York's recent Timothée Chalemt lookalike competition!"

"Welceome to the BAFTAS, young man," added Tennant, as Jenner began to applaud him. "I can see it ... there's a definite likeness."

After Chalamet said he'd be in town for just three days, Tennant then quipped that he needed to work on his voice a bit more to sound like the actor.

"Lovely attention to detail, you're with a Kylie Jenner lookalike, well done!" he then joked, as then pointed to herself and said, "it's me, it's me!"

This year, Jenner has attended both the Berlin Film Festival and Golden Globes with Chamalet, but skipped the red carpet each time.

While she glittered in gold at the Globes, she opted for sexy black dresses for the two European events.