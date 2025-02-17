John Mulaney Jokes Two Hosts 'Committed Murder' During SNL50 -- Who Was He Talking About?

Getty

After calling some of SNL's celebrity hosts the "most difficult people I have ever met" during his monologue moment alongside Steve Martin, Mulaney linked two of them to murder.

While Steve Martin had the honor of doing the opening monologue during Sunday night's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, it was a brief cameo from John Mulaney that got everyone talking.

Mulaney, who worked as a writer for SNL from 2008 to 2013, joined Martin on stage and shared a very interesting statistic about the show's many hosts in its 50 years on the air.

"I believe the heart and soul of this show is the celebrity hosts, many of whom are in this room tonight," said Mulaney. "As I look around, I see some of the most difficult people I have ever met in my entire life."

"Over the course of 50 years, 894 people have hosted Saturday Night Live, and it amazes me that only two of them have committed murder," he then quipped.

So ... who was he talking about? The most likely culprits are Robert Blake and OJ Simpson.

Simpson once hosted the show in February 1978, before he was accused of killing his estranged wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Though he was acquitted during the criminal trial, he was found liable for their murders in a civil suit.

Blake, meanwhile, hosted the show in November 1982. He was later accused of killing his wife Bonnie Lee Bakely in 2022. Like Simpson, he was acquitted during the criminal trial but found liable for her murder in a civil trial in 2005.

Both Simpson and Blake are now dead.

Mulaney's joke came after Martin gave "tribute" to the show's writers by calling them "the heart and soul of SNL." He then asked for them all to stand up, before the show cut to a shot of all the writers standing outside in the rain.