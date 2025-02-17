Fourth Daughter Shot In Wyoming Mom Murder-Suicide Dies: 'She Fought So So Hard'

Facebook

"The peace I find is knowing that my babies don’t have to be apart from each other and they can also be with their other sisters," shared the girl's father, whose ex called 911 to say her four daughters had been shot before turning the gun on herself.

The 7-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being shot by her mother in an apparent murder-suicide has now died, following the deaths of her three sisters.

The heartbreaking update to this tragic story comes from the girl's father, Quinn Blackmer, who shared Olivia, 7, and Brailey, 9, with Tranyelle Harshman. Olivia and Brailey are two of Harshman's four victims; her daughters with husband Cliff Harshman, 2-year-old Brooke and Jordan, were also killed.

While Brailey, Brooke and Jordan were pronounced deceased at the scene, Olivia was rushed the hospital.

"I know this isn't the update people were hoping for and we are absolutely gutted to make it, but we needed time to process what had happened before we let the world know of the tragic passing of Olivia yesterday (feb 15) afternoon at 3:44 pm," Blackmer shared to Facebook on Sunday, along with the photo above of his daughters.

"The amount of [devastation] we feel and are going through is so much. Please give all [families] involved our time time and space during this extremely difficult time in our life," he shared, before thanking supporters donating to their GoFundMe and praying for the family.

"Your kindness and generosity has been so much and we just ask that you continue to pray and keep us all in your thoughts," he concluded. "The peace I find is knowing that my babies don't have to be apart from each other and they can also be with their other sisters."

Olivia and Brailey's stepmother Katelynn Blackmer also confirmed the news in an update to the family's GoFundMe page.

"Olivia is with her sisters now. She gained her angel wings yesterday at 3:44pm. She fought so so hard up til the last minute!" she wrote.

"Her body and her brain had been through too much, medication helped but we reached a point where medical options were exhausted and her body only continued to get worse. She kept fighting through it all though until her heart stopped," she continued. "We are grateful she hung on as long as she did so we could get some valuable time with our sweet baby girl the last five days."

"We are in a rough spot with the tragic passing of both daughters. We took time as a family to grieve and be in the moment before letting the world know but wanted to let you all know as we are thankful for all that you have done," she added. "Olivia and Brailey know how loved they were by all of us! This is going to be extremely hard, please keep our family in your prayers as we figure out how to grieve this horrific tragedy day to day."

32-year-old Tranyelle Harshman succumbed to her injuries after shooting herself in the head last Monday in her Bryon, WY home. Authorities were made aware of the apparent murder-suicide around 1:30pm that day, after Harshman called 911 saying her four daughters had been shot and she was about to do the same to herself.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two 2-year-old girls, later identified as Brooke and Jordan, and one 9-year-old girl, Brailey, dead from gunshot wounds to the head. A 7-year-old, Olivia, was found alive and air lifted to a hospital for advanced care. Harshman was also rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Harshman's husband Cliff Harshman -- father to the two 2-year-old girls -- previously spoke with KTVQ following the horrific murder-suicide.

"I know this was something beyond what I can comprehend. I'm a mess," he told the outlet. "I'm so angry. I don't even know how to explain this to you. I'm so angry with her for the decision that was made."

“People don’t understand how mental illness isn't just a willpower thing. It's chemical imbalances in your brain. It's damaged pathways in your brain," he continued, saying his wife battled PTSD, post-partum depression, and general depression.

"She was an incredible mom and she loved those kids," he added.

Quinn Blackmer also spoke with the outlet, before Olivia's death.

"I'm furious. I'm trying my hardest to bury that for a while and to focus on the now, because that anger isn't going to bring my child back," he said, before sharing that his two daughters were "peas in a pod."