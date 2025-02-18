Chester Bennington's Child Draven Drops Message 'to the Bigots' After Coming Out as Trans

Instagram

Just days after coming out as trans on Valentine's Day, Chester Bennington's child Draven has a message for all "the bigots" out there -- and explains why she's keeping her name.

In a return to Instagram more than a year since her last post, Draven Bennington, the 22-year-old child of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, came out as transgender with a special Valentine's Day post.

Within days, though, Draven -- pictured above in a photo shared by mom Samantha Bennington last week -- was back with a second message, both thanking all those who've supported her since the initial announcement, as well as some pointed words "to the bigots."

"Thank you dearly for showing me so much love and support!" Draven wrote in the new post. "I've shed so many happy tears reading all of your kind words, you light up my heart and soul!"

The message went on to express her gratitude and appreciation: "You all are proving that love will always outshine hate!"

Draven continued with a message "to my trans brothers, sisters and anyone who needs to hear this."

"You are not alone! You are valid! You deserve to be seen, heard, loved and respected!" the post continued. "Be yourself unapologetically, be proud of who you are! I know everything going on is very scary but with love and support we will get through this just as our elders did!"

These words were very pointed contrasted with Draven's subsequent message "to the bigots."

"I hope you learn the lesson of love," she wrote. "Until then I wish every time you turn off the lights and walk to bed that you step on a Lego."

"It's clear that you are filled with ignorance and hatred and I hope one day you find your way out. You can try all you want to tear us down but we will just stand up taller and more proud!" the message continued. "If me living my best life makes you mad, I hope it gets under your skin... actually I LOVE that it gets under your skin!"

In the caption to the message, Draven explained that she plans to keep her name, as "it's pretty androgynous" and they "can't think of a cooler name." She said she prefers she/her pronouns, and because "many people are asking," she also shared, "I fall somewhere on the bi/pan spectrum but I haven't completely figured out which I identify with."

The unapologetic message comes just three days after Draven publicly announced for the first time that they were transitioning. According to that message, Draven first came out as trans in August 2024 and started hormone replacement therapy.

Calling it "the best decision I've ever made in my life," Draven acknowledged they are "blessed to be able to do this," while enjoying "such supportive family and friends."

There was a special shout-out for mom Samantha Bennington, who commented on the announcement, "I'm so proud of you. I love you with all my heart and soul. You're my favorite human on the planet. I just want you happy and healthy forever and always.😍" She also dropped even more love on Draven's latest post, commenting, "❤️❤️❤️love you."

Draven closed by sharing trans and LGBTQ+ resources "for anyone needing help," which we've also Included below: