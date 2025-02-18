Craig Conover Says He 'Would've Given Up Everything' to Stay with Paige DeSorbo

Getty

"I would've ended up losing myself because I would've given up everything to stay with her," the Southern Charm star said while reflecting on their relationship.

Craig Conover is continuing to look back on his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star appeared on the Tamron Hall Show Monday, where he opened up about their breakup, and the perspective he has now nearly three months after their split.

"I would've ended up losing myself [in that relationship] because I would've given up everything to stay with her," Conover said. "So the blessing is, as we're a couple months out, I see that now. That's why your mood changes throughout [a breakup], you have to go through those grieving processes … it's perspective."

Conover also discussed the public fallout from the breakup, which included an accusation from DeSorbo in a new Summer House teaser that Conover was texting other women while they were together.

"Any time your character is challenged, especially things that you're proud of, it's not great, but that's the life we live on television," he said, denying DeSorbo's claims. "Like I said, you can only control yourself. But I won't date someone unless I can see myself marrying them, because there's two outcomes if you date -- you break up or you get married."

While Conover did think that DeSorbo could have been the one, the pair ended up going their separate ways in November after three years together, with DeSorbo confirming their split in a December episode of her Giggly Squad podcast.

"I don't think you should settle," Conover continued Monday. "I don't think you should date someone unless you don't want to date anyone else. And when I met Paige, she was my One. I had everything that I wanted in that relationship."

As for the rumors surrounding DeSorbo, which alleged that the reality star cheated on him and had already moved on with comedian Marcello Hernandez or another mystery man, Conover pushed back after previously dodging the question in a February 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"It really wasn't ugly or bad and there wasn't infidelity. At the end of the day, we accomplished so much in three years," he told Hall.