Suspected Arsonist 'Drove Over 730 Miles' to Burn Down Home of Man Ex Met Online: Police

Bensalem Police Department

Six people and two dogs were in the home when it went up in flames, with both animals -- who the family credits with saving their lives -- perishing in the fire after one victim jumped out of a second-story window to safety after trying to rescue them.

A Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly driving 11 hours -- each way -- to burn down the home of a man his ex-girlfriend met online.

21-year-old Harrison Jones of Rockford, MI has been charged with six counts of Attempted Criminal Homicide, Arson, Risking Catastrophe, and related offenses after a blaze in Bensalem, Pennsylvania last week.

He was arrested in Michigan and is awaiting extradition back to PA.

Lost In the Fire

According to the Bensalem Police Department, authorities were called about a home on fire just before 5:30am on Monday, February 10, 2025. Upon arrival at the scene, six residents were found outside, "some of whom had to jump out of second-story windows to escape the flames." Describing the burnt-down home as a "total loss," police said two dogs perished in the fire, while the six adults were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries.

The residents later identified themselves to FOX 29 as being members of the Zalenski family -- including Andrew and Stacy Zalenski, their two children Alex and Ava, and Stacy's parents, Joe and Karen Wendowski.

According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, Stacy "tried to do everything she could to save" the two dogs, "risking her life going back into the burning home but needed to jump out of the second story window because she felt herself losing consciousness." All this amid Stacy's 3-year battle with cancer, during which her friends say she almost died "multiple times."

Her husband Andrew, per the fundraiser, was put into an induced coma due to "severe smoke inhalation."

Bensalem Police Department

The Investigation

As Bensalem Fire Rescue and Bensalem Police Detectives began their investigation into the fire, it was discovered it "appeared to be intentionally set and incendiary in nature." Per police, surveillance video captured a black sedan passing the home and stopping nearby, before a man exited the vehicle with an object and ran toward the residence; 15 minutes later, the man ran back to his vehicle and took off. As this was happening, "smoke could be seen billowing up from the rear yard of the home, and within 30 seconds, a large explosion was observed, and the house became engulfed in flames."

Tracking the vehicle, detectives eventually saw it pass through an intersection with Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) installed and were able to identify it as a Volkswagen Passat from Michigan. At the time time, detectives discovered that a 21-year-old man living in the home "had an online relationship with a female who lived in Michigan and was supposed to come to Bensalem to meet in person for the first time this week."

Her ex-boyfriend was identified as Harrison Jones, who just happened to live at the same address as the owner of the Passat.

Bensalem Police then reached out to Kent County Sheriff's Office in Michigan for assistance, with the sheriff obtaining a search warrant for Jones' residence, seizing the vehicle, his cell phone and computer. Per police, Jones "had what appeared to be burns on his arm" when contacted by the sheriff.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 29, Jones was allegedly supposed to drive his ex-girlfriend to meet the 21-year-old man in the home -- but instead, per investigators, drove there on his own with "murderous intentions."

An arrest warrant was obtained in Bucks County, while Kent County arrested him. As mentioned above, he's awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

"He drove over 730 miles, 11 hours, to do what he did and then drove directly back home," said William McVey, Director of Public Safety for the Bensalem Township Police Department. In a press release, the department went on to thank "the Bensalem Township Police Officers, Fire Investigators, and Bensalem Detectives who took a grainy image of a vehicle and turned it into the arrest of a suspect who traveled over 700 miles and 11+ hours each way to commit crimes that nearly cost six people their lives."

The Victims Speak Out

In a statement to FOX 29, the Zalenski family praised first responders for their help, before taking a moment to memorialize their two dogs, Trey & Jett.

"Trey and Jett were our two family dogs, who will forever be missed. They both acted quickly and fearlessly by notifying Stacy that danger was present and alerting us of the fire, ultimately saving our lives," they wrote. "It's because of them that we were all able to mobilize and get out of our house."

Working with the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, or PAWS, the family also set up a fundraiser in the dogs' memory.