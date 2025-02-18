Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Support Each Other's Sex Scenes: 'We're Married, We're Not Dead'

Getty

It comes after Nobody Wants This fans became obsessed with Bell and Adam Brody's onscreen chemistry.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are sharing how trusting they are of one another... especially when it comes to sex scenes.

The Hollywood couple have been married for over a decade -- which is long for this town -- and they have managed to create "foundational trust" in their relationship to carry them through the intimate times in their careers.

"Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family," the Good Place star told E! News.

"I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father."

However, the 44-year-old did admit that at times insecurities do come up.

"We're just human, right?" she said.

"So maybe there could be a day where I’m like, 'I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.' And he could say, 'Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?' We have a very open communication."

She added that her husband is her biggest cheerleader when it comes to onscreen intimacy.

"We root for each other," she said. "When he got to make out with Minka Kelly on Parenthood, I was like, 'Yes. Get it.' We’re married, we’re not dead."

The topic has come up for Bell more often than not lately, with Bell's notable onscreen chemistry with Adam Brody in Netflix hit Nobody Wants This -- not to mention Brody's real-life wife, Leighton Meester.

"Dax knows there's no real threat there, because Adam and I, if you were to see us in person, there is not chemistry," she said. "We bicker all the time. We're like an old granny and grampy. It's not hot and heavy on set at all."