Meghan Markle Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Princess Lilibet While Relaunching Lifestyle Brand

The image comes as Markle took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video about her lifestyle brand and the reasoning behind the big name change.

Princess Lilibet has a new role -- and it's to be as cute as possible to help her mom Meghan Markle with the relaunch of her lifestyle brand.

The rare and intimate image shows the mother and daughter pair skipping, hand-in-hand, across a grassy field with palm trees in the background for Markle's newly launched website, As Ever.

It is clear who the three-year-old takes after, as her red hair flows behind her alongside her 43-year-old brunette mother.

Almost a year on from the launch of American Riviera Orchard brand -- and just two weeks before the premiere of her Netflix series With Love on March 4 -- the Duchess of Sussex announced a pivot, sharing via Instagram that her lifestyle brand will now be known as "As Ever" instead.

Markle shared excitement for the new brand, explaining that hosting "has always been her love language," along with "food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday."

"The cat’s out of the bag," said Markle in the video.

"I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about," she continued.

"As Ever essentially means 'as it’s always been,' and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig [her former lifestyle blog], you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening -- this is what I do," she shared.

"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first," Markle explained.

Markle also revealed the reasoning behind the name change.

"Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever," she added.