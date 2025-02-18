Robert Pattinson Reacts to Now Having Male Fans After His Twilight Era

Getty

The actor had a hilarious response to realizing that there were many male fans who showed up to see him at the premiere of his new film, Mickey 17.

The Robert Pattinson fanbase doesn't only consist of screaming teenage girls anymore -- something it appears the actor hasn't gotten used to yet.

While speaking with the Associated Press on the red carpet of the London premiere of Mickey 17, Pattinson had a hilarious reaction to realizing that there were many male fans who showed up for him.

"How does it feel to have all these fans turning up? You seem to get this wherever you go, don't you?" AP reporter Sian Watson asked Pattinson, who replied, "It's quite strange."

"There's like a bunch of guys, [which] is a new one for me!" he said with a laugh. "Alright!"

Pattinson, of course, became a teen sensation during the success of The Twilight Saga, in which he starred as Edward Cullen, with the British star's very passionate fan base -- often referred to as Twihards -- being mostly dominated by teenage girls and women.

He first starred in Twilight in 2008, before reprising his role in the four sequels: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 (2012).

While the franchise undoubtedly made him a household name, Pattinson went on to star in a handful of films throughout the next decade, including Christopher Nolan's Tenet, with the filmmaker's fans skewing male.

However, it's very likely that Pattinson gained a large amount of his male fans when he was cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' 2022 superhero film, The Batman.

According to Pattinson, the highly-anticipated sequel, The Batman: Part II, starts production later this year.

"I think at the end of the year?" he told Variety at the London premiere of Mickey 17. "And I know what it's about but I can't tell anyone, but it's like, it's very cool. It’s very exciting."

Pattinson's fans will next see him in the sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, which is written and directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho.

According to Warner Bros. Pictures, the film's synopsis reads: "The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living."