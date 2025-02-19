Blake Lively Labels Justin Baldoni a 'Creep' In Just-Revealed Text Messages

Getty

Her lawyers also claim Justin Baldoni joked he "must've missed the sexual harassment meeting" after an "an unwelcome remark" about an actress' outfit, before sharing an email he allegedly sent one of Lively's costars about her "concerns."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama rages on as a new filing from the It Ends with Us actress details new allegations about her director and costar's supposed behavior on set.

This week, Lively filed an amended complaint to her original lawsuit against Baldoni, in which she claims two other unidentified women felt "uncomfortable" on the set of the film -- adding that both of them are willing to testify against him.

In the docs, her legal team argues that Lively "was not the only one" who was uncomfortable during filming, adding that both Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, "knew it." They allege Baldoni even "acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time," as the docs share an email he allegedly sent one of the actresses in the film, in which he said he heard her concerns and promised "adjustments will be made accordingly."

Some of Lively's own text messages are used throughout the amended complaint as supporting evidence.

On or around May 23, Lively says she and a female cast member "talked to each other about how uncomfortable they were both feeling" -- before that "same cast member later reached out to Ms. Lively by text to express appreciation and relief to be able to commiserate about their shared experiences."

Lively's alleged text in return was included in the docs, in which she wrote, "I'm sorry for what you've experienced and I wish I would've been there to witness it for you ... thank you for not only witnessing me, but for coming in with such eloquent and safe backup. You were able to be bold without being inflammatory, is which such a tightrope."

The two then talked about "feeling uneasy" the following day -- before, later on, she allegedly reached out to someone referred to as "a mutual friend" of Baldoni and producer Jamey Health.

"I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa ... It's like HR nuts today. The both of them. I wasn't expecting that turn. I mean it's been present but today I came home and cried," Lively wrote. She then went on to call them both "creeps," adding, "Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don't want it. I don't want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It's shocking. Clowns."

Shortly after, the docs claim she reported her "concerns regarding unwelcome and inappropriate behavior" by them both to someone at Sony, the film's distributor, before "another female cast member" allegedly reported her own concerns to the same Sony rep and a producer. Per Lively's account, she was told Sony "was not empowered to oversee physical production," which included Baldoni's alleged behavior -- and said those concerns had to be raised to Wayfarer.

Since Baldoni and Heath were high up at Wayfarer, however, Lively "did not believe" they would investigate themselves.

Per the docs, Lively and her costar kept texting, with Blake saying she still hoped to "salvage some degree of chemistry and camaraderie" with Baldoni as they were only 1/3 of the way done with filming at the time. Her legal team says the pair kept commiserating over their "discomfort" with Baldoni and Heath, recalling one alleged incident "in which Mr. Baldoni secretly recorded them, and another in which he made an unwelcome remark about the female cast member's wardrobe."

"Ms. Lively noted that Mr. Baldoni once asked her if he crossed a line, and when she said yes, he made a joke that he 'must've missed the sexual harassment meeting," claims the filing.

While venting to her costar about Baldoni, Lively also texted, "You just can't record people without asking. You can't speak to people sexually while not in character or while talking about a character. And if you overstep, you move on. It's the weirdness after that makes it feel bad. Like if we speak up the vibes on set get funky and the work suffers."

According to Lively's timeline, she soon after told Baldoni and Heath "that there were serious HR problems on set," with the latter allegedly telling her they knew.

Around that same time, per the filing, Baldoni responded to the female cast member in writing -- allegedly saying, "I recognize that the last few days of filming have been difficult, but I wanted you to know that the work is really great and I’m excited for what we're creating. Equally important is that I was made aware of your concerns. I wanted you to know that they are fully received, I hear you, and adjustments will be made accordingly."

Per Lively's account, neither the actress nor Lively felt it was a "satisfactory" response.

Things allegedly didn't get much better from there, with the costar and Lively again talking about their concerns on June 8. A text from Lively to the other actress in the docs read, "I know I find it really hard to speak to him. I try to cover it with busyness but not sure that covers what's going on.”

Lively then claims "another female cast member" later told her "she too felt uncomfortable on set."

In addition to saying she wasn't the only one who felt uncomfortable, Lively's lawyers deny her complaints had anything to do with trying to "take control of the movie," or "some imagined power play for control" of the film.

In a statement to TMZ, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman called the amended complaint "underwhelming."

Freedman said the suit is "filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims, while adding that his clients -- Baldoni, his publicists, and Wayfarer Studios -- "have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media."

"Our clients have taken this matter and these issues very seriously notwithstanding the jokes made publicly by the plaintiff and her husband," he continued, referencing the couple's SNL appearance over the weekend. "Since documents do not lie and people do, the upcoming depositions of those who initially supported Ms. Lively's false claims and those who are witnesses to her own behavior will be enlightening. What is truly uncomfortable here is Ms. Lively's lack of actual evidence."

Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of misconduct during production. She also alleged that Baldoni and his associates engaged in a retaliatory smear campaign designed to "destroy" her reputation. Baldoni has denied the allegations.