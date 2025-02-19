Blake Lively 'Deeply Disturbed' by Justin Baldoni Conversation About Her Dead Father: New Docs

Getty

In her amended complaint, Lively gives new details about her claims Baldoni said "he could speak to the dead" and spoke to her late father.

Even more allegations have come to light in bitter It Ends With Us back-and-forth between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni thanks to an amended complaint from Lively against the Wayfarer Studios head.

In Lively's original complaint, the A Simple Favor 2 star alleged Baldoni "engaged in other behaviors that were shocking and emotionally distressing," saying that he "claimed he could speak to the dead, and on several occasions told her that he had spoken to her dead father."

Lively -- whose father Ernie passed away in 2021 -- initially described Baldoni's alleged behavior by calling it "off putting and violative for Ms. Baldoni to claim a personal relationship with her recently deceased father."

In the amended complaint, obtained by TMZ, there's some more insight into that claim -- saying that when Baldoni once "claimed to have spoken with Ms. Lively's dead father (a person whom Mr. Baldoni had never met)," Lively "attempted to deflect the comment with humor, telling Baldoni: 'let him know he owes me 40 bucks.'"

Baldoni then allegedly replied, "Wait, does he really?"

"Shocked" Baldoni was "pushing the conversation further," writes her lawyers, Lively allegedly replied with "another attempt at humorous deflection, stating, 'Oh God no. He owes me so much more than that.'"

Per Lively's account, Baldoni then closed his eyes, put his hand on his heart, and said, "I was leaving my apartment this morning, and I reached into my pocket… and there was $40 dollars in there, that I did not put there."

"This exchange deeply disturbed Ms. Lively, and it was not (as Defendants have since claimed) limited to Mr. Baldoni simply claiming to pray for her father," her lawyers add.

Elsewhere in the new filing, Lively's legal team details the alleged toll this legal battle has taken on both her and her family, particularly her husband, Ryan Reynolds and their children.

"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children. There are days when she has struggled to get out of bed, and she frequently chooses not to venture outside in public," they write. "While she has fought to maintain her personal life and business interests, behind closed doors she has suffered from grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety. She also has been experiencing repeated and painful physical symptoms as a result of this experience."

"Mr. Reynolds, too, has been affected mentally, physically, and professionally by his wife's and children's pain," adds the complaint. "Worst of all, however, has been the impact on their young children, who have been traumatized and emotionally uprooted in ways that have substantially impacted their well-being."

In a statement to TMZ, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman called the amended complaint "underwhelming."

Freedman said the suit is "filled with unsubstantial hearsay of unnamed persons who are clearly no longer willing to come forward or publicly support her claims, while adding that his clients -- Baldoni, his publicists, and Wayfarer Studios -- "have been transparent in providing receipts, real time documents and video showing a completely different story than what has been manipulated and cherry picked to the media."