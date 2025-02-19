'Charlie Bit My Finger' Kid, Now 18, Reveals Viral Clip Made His Life 'Easier'

YouTube

"It's not like I use it as an icebreaker or anything," Charlie Davies-Carr -- who is now studying law -- admitted.

The star of the iconic "Charlie Bit My Finger" video is about to make you feel really old.

Charlie Davies-Carr, who rose to fame in the 2007 YouTube clip and is now 19, is sharing a rare update on his life since going viral.

While talking to BBC Newsbeat, the teenager admitted he doesn't go around telling people he is the famous baby.

"I was never going to use this as a fun fact," he added.

"I was never going to use this as a fun fact," he added.

The clip has amassed more than 880 million views on the platform as of 2025. Davies-Carr -- who is now at university studying law -- revealed his viral clip has made his life "easier."

"My friends like to tell people sometimes, so it's hard keeping it locked down," Charlie explained.

"It slips out every now and then. And people are like: 'Oh that's cool,' for like five minutes. Or they say, 'I don't know what that is.'"

"It was never not a part of my life," he said. "It's always been there."

The internet star definitely isn't mad about the video making him money over the years.

Back in 2021, he emphasized how lucky he was to have been a part of the video at such a young age after it sold as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) for £500,000 (about $630k in US dollars).

His father, Howard, told BBC at the time that the family has made an estimated £1,000,000 -- or roughly $1,250,000 US -- off the video over the years.