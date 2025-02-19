What Denise Richards Really Thinks of Daughter Sami's OnlyFans Page & Where She Stands With Charlie Sheen Now

Instagram/Getty

In a new interview on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast, the longtime actress also teases a reunion with Sheen on her new reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.

Denise Richards is getting candid.

In a new cover story for PEOPLE, Richards opens up about her famous family and the wild ride they've had in Hollywood so far.

In addition to the media frenzy that was her marriage -- and eventual divorce -- to Charlie Sheen, Richards, in most recent years, has had to adjust to the reality that her little girls are growing up.

That learning curve became all the more evident when her eldest daughter, Sami, turned 18 and launched an OnlyFans page.

"I really wanted to get an apartment and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," Sami told PEOPLE. "So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans."

"At first, I didn't understand what OnlyFans was," Richards admitted. "When I saw that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business."

Now, Sami's earnings pay the rent, and her bravery even inspired Richards to start own her account, which she notes has been "quite lucrative."

"I wish she'd waited a bit because she started it right after me but it doesn’t bother me," Sami said, with younger sister Lola -- who just got baptized -- adding, "Whatever makes her happy."

As for Sheen, whom Richards divorced in 2006, he's even gotten on board -- after a little apprehension at first.

"He's been supportive from day one," Richards said.

He's also supportive of the family's new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards and Her Wild Ones, which will see Richards, Sami, 20, Lola, 19, Eloise, 13, and husband Aaron Phyphers navigate life in Hollywood as a busy, blended family.

"He saw the trailer and sent me such a wonderful sweet positive text," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said of Sheen. "I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me."

He's so supportive, the Two and a Half Men actor, who has been sober since 2017, will even be making an appearance on the show.

While appearing on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast Tuesday, Richards teased Sheen's cameo on the show.

"Nobody has ever seen Charlie and I after our divorce sitting in a room talking," Richards revealed. "I think that's one of the things that I love that we were able to capture was us having that moment of sharing that."

The Wild Things actress assured fans that her reunion with Sheen isn't exactly dramatic, however.

"We still joke around with each other and we can have a sense of humor about all the s--t we went through," she said to host Alex Baskin. "It's so bad that we have to laugh."

While Richards acknowledged that some people would question how she still gets along so well with Sheen, the reality star reminded people that the media only presents one side of the story.

"The thing is people have seen in the tabloids over the years obviously all the turmoil and then people would hear we went on vacation with the girls together or we were having dinner or stuff like that," Richards explained. "It was always to keep a family unit when we could for the girls."