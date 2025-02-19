Why There's Pregnancy Speculation Surrounding OnlyFans Models Who Slept with 100s of Men In a Day

Instagram

Both Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips are making pregnancy headlines thanks to their most recent social media posts.

The OnlyFans creators who made worldwide news after claiming to sleep with hundreds of men in the span of hours are shocking everyone again -- with pregnancy speculation!

Both Lily Phillips (above left) and Bonnie Blue (above right) are making headlines today over new social media posts suggesting they're expecting, though fans are already calling BS on the updates.

It all began when Blue -- who recently claimed she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours -- took to Instagram to share some photos of her in a polka dot top and black pleated pants with the caption, "milf vibes." MILF, as any American Pie fan knows, of course stands for "Mom I'd Like to F--k."

In the comments, after someone asked, "You got kids????", she responded saying, "possibly pending."

She further fueled speculation with an Instagram Story a couple hours later, sharing a photo of a random assortment of food -- including chicken nuggets, dry ramen and pickles covered in chocolate and sprinkles -- with the caption "#cravings" (below left).

Overnight, perhaps in a trolling response to Blue's post, Phillips -- who is on her own mission to bed over 1,000 men in a day and has started "training" for it by hooking up with hundreds in a matter of hours -- shared her own pregnancy post, one which included a snap of two positive pregnancy tests (above right).

In her post, she also appeared to have a noticeable baby bump, which she cradled while wearing a skin-tight pajama set. "the secret is out💗💙 baby phillips 2025" she captioned the post.

She followed that up with a video as well, in which she rubbed her belly and said, "It's official!"

While Lily's post is a more explicit pregnancy announcement, it should be noted that she appeared at the 2025 Adult Video News Awards -- or AVNs -- on January 25 in a low-cut dress that showed no sign of a baby bump.

In the comments of her post, many also felt she was trolling her fans with her bump reveal.

"Fake button," read the most liked comment on one post, while others left messages like, "I’m here for all the gullible comments" and "Don't fall for this stunt. Remember they just out for you attention."

While a few people offered up what seemed like sincere congratulations, others also joked about the announcement following her recent stunt.

"Bros a group project," quipped one follower, while others wrote, "Now who's the daddy 😅," "10000 father's son coming 🔥😂," "Which one of the 100 is baby daddy."

Others also used her comments to criticize both Phillips and Blue for their posts, calling the possible stunt "disgusting." One wrote, "So many women who are desperate to be able to have children and cant," while others added, "I hope it’s not fake cause that’ll be a pretty sick joke," "Lowest of the low faking a pregnancy," and "People out here in 2025 really faking pregnancy after we all know how damaging that can be for women who can't conceive."