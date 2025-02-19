Loretta Devine Says She Had A 'Mixed' Experience Working With Jennifer Love Hewitt

Getty

The pair worked together for two seasons on The Client List before it was abruptly cancelled.

Loretta Devine is opening up about her experience working with Jennifer Love Hewitt.

While attending the American Black Film Festival Honors red carpet on Monday, Feb. 17 in Los Angeles, the 75-year-old described her time working with Hewitt on The Client List as "mixed."

"You know what? She decided to rewrite the entire angle of the show right in the middle," the Grey's Anatomy star told PEOPLE.

Everett

The Lifetime drama, which Hewitt starred in and served as an executive producer, aired for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 before it was ultimately canceled due to reported creative differences between Hewitt and the show's production companies.

Devine said she "was very excited" about the show, despite the series coming to an abrupt end.

"It was good," she added. "Everything gets you prepared for whatever you're going to do next."

At the time, reports claimed Hewitt and the network could not agree on a storyline for a third season, according to Entertainment Weekly, with some outlets reporting it had to do with how to deal with Hewitt's real-life pregnancy on the show, and who should be the fictional father.

Hewitt was pregnant with her first child at the time, whom she shares with her now-husband Brian Hallisay. The pair met in 2011 and reconnected during The Client List, with Hallisay playing Hewitt's estranged husband.

Meanwhile, The Client List became a part of Devine's long list of television credits, which includes iconic roles in shows like Grey's Anatomy, Boston Public, and A Different World.

The Client List starred Hewitt as Riley Parks, whose husband Kyle Parks (Hallisay) abandons her and their children, leaving her in financial debt. She comes close to losing their house to foreclosure.

Riley accepts work at a day spa in a town in Texas, but refuses when she learns that for some more provocative clients, masseuses provide more than just massages, known as "extras." When the bank threatens to take her home and the bills start piling up, Riley agrees to start seeing clients on the "list."