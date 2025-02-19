Masked Singer Reveals Grammy-Nominated Sports Legend and Panel Is Shocked

Fox

Ant, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, and Paparazzo sink into the swamp for Shrek Night as Masked Singer's Group A brings Jenny to tears and gets everyone on their feet with a stellar night of music -- so how do you send someone home?

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dreamworks, The Masked Singer sank into the swamp for Shrek Night with last week's four surviving masks returning for another night of powerful and emotional performances. Jenny even wound up in tears at one point!

Ant, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, and Papparazzo all brought stellar performances to the stage again this week, with one of them even performing in honor of close, personal friend -- and comedy icon -- Robin Williams!

From Smash Mouth to Counting Crows to Katy Perry to, ahem, Smash Mouth again, it was a night of high energy, high feelings, and big laughs. As for the reveal, Rita called it one of the most shocking in the history of the show, though that could be because no one on the panel was anywhere close with their guesses!

There were no bad performers left after last week's premiere revealed Cedric the Entertainer under the Honey Pot costume, so how could they decide who to send home this week? There's only one way to find out. You know the drill!

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Opening Number

("All Star," Smash Mouth) Rocking a perfect Lord Farquaad look, Ken blasted out of a port-a-potty with a pitch-perfect delivery of this classic '90s track featured in the film franchise. He quickly started hamming it up, proving that this show can be as much about pure entertainment as quality singing when filtered through the right personality. Oddly, the lines delivered by Jenny, Robin, and Rita sounded pre-recorded as they joined Ken on the stage for his big finale. Still, this was a goofy blast … which pretty much sums up the show when it's at its best.

GROUP A

Coral

("Accidentally in Love," Counting Crows) Coral was far more upbeat this week, taking the inherent sadness of the original track into a much more sunshine-and-rainbows look at the lyrics. There was a nice little break in her voice and she continues to show an impressive range and vocal control, even if her voice was giving a lot of Disney wholesome chipperness this week -- in contrast to last week's more haunting debut.

Clues & Guesses: For her second clue package, Coral went spooky with images of a spider and a werewolf as she talked about bringing that BDE (Big Donkey Energy) to a performance dedicated to the "leading man" in her life. He was apparently an actual leading man she first turned into a friend … and then that blossomed into more.

We also saw her reading from her very own comic book, which had the panel thinking about superheroes. Coral's fairy tale clue was "Coral and the Silver Screen." She explained in her peppy manner, "With a little magic and a lot of hard work, you too can sing and dance on the silver screen."

Right away in the premiere, Coral loved her costume when she first saw it, praising it's majestic look with hard, tough edges, "the kind that's strong and resilient." She shared that she spent years begging people to let her sing, but it took eight years of rejection before she got the chance. From a little girl struggling through the madness of the music industry, she said one small victory (a single yes) turned into her voice being heard across the globe.

"All those nos just made me stronger, and all it took was one yes to start a way to success," she said perkily on stage. Her clue package showed her hammering on the roof of a literal model home, while a red broken heart on a TV screen accompanied all those nos she got, so could this be a reality singing show reject?

This week, Rita was flip-flopping between two names with Anna Kendrick, tying the werewolf to her work in Twilight, her first guess. However, she was feeling more confident about her own Descendants costar -- who starred in a Marvel TV show to tie in the comic book -- Dove Cameron.

Jenny, however, took the comic book to Hawkeye to Spider-Man voice actress Hailee Steinfeld. It does fit those clues, but Robin, instead thought of Archie Comics to find Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

Meanwhile, online, the guesses have been kind of all over the place, with names ranging from Halle Bailey to Addison Rae, but the one that has the most support is Disney's Zombies franchise star Meg Donnelly. Meg has done some DC superhero voiceover work. Perhaps more to the clues, she fell in love with her leading man Winchesters costar, Drake Rodger.

Paparazzo

("Hallelujah," Leonard Cohen) Paparazzo paid tribute to his personal hero Robin Williams and all those who shine bright but fail to see their own light with a heartfelt and beautiful vocal. While he's maintained he's not known for his singing, we loved the artful choices he took in his interpretation of such an iconic song that we've heard sung thousands of times by thousands of different artists. It was so tasteful and really showcased his gift.

Clues & Guesses: Robin Williams took center stage for Paparazzo's second clue package, with the mystery man revealing that the comedy legend was a personal hero of his, as well as someone he knew well. He shared that Robin once could tell he needed guidance, and offered it by sharing some of his own story.

With images of a man on a horse in statue form, a flying witch on a book cover, and a lantern releasing fireflies, Paparazzo said that he learned not to judge what's on the outside, because it's what's inside that matters most, and he also learned the importance of kindness. Always.

His fairy tale clue was, "The Voice-Over Prince." Paparazzo added some context, sharing that "adults know me for my acting, but the kids know me for my voice."

Paparazzo has had cameras pointing at him his whole life, suggesting a child star. He even said he took "America's Sweetheart" to the prom, further solidifying that theory. He said he's had a chance to work with the greats, showing pics of Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, and Chris Farley, on the silver screen.

We've seen him do a lot of things, he said, but never sing. We also saw a black labrador, a shot of him by a race car when he talked about being in the movies, and a "Home Sweet Home" rug. On stage, he said he might spill the tea on another friend, Steve Martin, if we keep him around.

Robin started thinking about a versatile actor who starred in Robin Williams' The Butler, James Marsden, but Ken instead thought the voice reminded him a bit of his pal Seth Green. He starred with Robin in Old Dogs, and he's done a ton of voiceover work, from Family Guy and Robot Chicken. Rita considered Paparazzo's child star past to consider Robin's Happy Feet costar Elijah Wood, who does have a similar physique.

But the internet is circling another well-known child star, who also comes from a musical family -- though that's been more underplayed over the years. Matthew Lawrence fits last week's prom clue, too, as he once dated Boy Meets World costar -- and America's sweetheart -- Danielle Fishel, taking her to his prom. He starred alongside Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire

Fuzzy Peas

("I'm a Believer," Smash Mouth) Fuzzy Peas put a little more demands on himself this week and proved that he's definitely not a singer, but he's got a great energy and he's still very entertaining. He leaned into his swashbuckler, dashing romantic lead with this week's performance. It was mostly effective, though we definitely found our attention drifting a bit as the performance went on. He could be in trouble tonight.

Clues & Guesses: It was time to talk about love in Fuzzy Peas' second clue package, with his sense of connection to Shrek sidekick Puss in Boots. With a Spanish postcard, a big mug of (root?) beer, and a little dog statue, we learned how a woman surprised him by making him fall in love. Now, he believes everyone can find love -- if he did.

His fairy tale clue title was, "Fuzzy Peas and the Even Fuzzier Statue," which he explained by saying, "I have a lot of awards, but my favorite one may be the statue that I received; it looks just like me." Immediately, Rita wondered, "Is that an Oscar? Or a Golden Globe, maybe?"

A third generation in his field, per his premiere clue package, Fuzzy Peas maintained a Hispanic accent throughout, which may or may not be authentic (we've seen faked accents before). We saw a rubber chicken in a vegetable stand, as well as an XBox controller and a golden globe while he talked about securing a gold record.

He talked about his family fighting for what they believed in and how with a dash of his mother's passion, he was able to achieve his dreams. He said he's become known for his hits, with some of them even Grammy-nominated -- but he fell shy of explicitly saying it was for his music. That's got us again wondering if he's a comedian with some nominations for comedy albums.

"I was nominated with Shakira and Christina Aguilera [at the Grammys]," said Fuzzy Peas on the stage, leaving us even more perplexed. Rita thought we might laugh at her Mario Lopez guess, but it was better than Jenny's George Lopez joke.

Rita has seen too many dogs in the clue package at this point, so she sheepishly threw out Cesar Milan as a guess, which is certainly bold. "I think Rita's been sitting next to Ken too long," Jenny said to that, while Nick defended her, saying it's actually a good guess.

Ken then told Rita hers was "the most ridiculous guess I've ever heard," before immediately going into, "Fuzzy Peas is Pitbull and I'll tell you why" -- which meant he had no idea. Jenny, though, was feeling confident with her guess (which feels a little too on the nose for us), Antonio Banderas.

Instead, we're with the interwebs in thinking along the lines of one Oscar De La Hoya, who comes from a generational boxing family and was nominated for a Grammy (a statue) for his 2001 self-titled album, where he competed for Best Latin Pop Album against Christina Aguilera and winner Shakira, tying to that clue.

His comment this week about being known to throw down in a fight fits pretty clearly with his boxing pedigree, while he did recently find love with Holly Sonders in 2021 after years of tumultuous relationships.

Ant

("Wide Awake," Katy Perry) Ant is on this show with a mission and this was a triumphant statement performance. It was also an incredibly powerful vocal, with strength, range, and a beautifully crisp tone. Ant is a powerhouse singer, though there were moments it did feel she was holding something back. If she's not a superstar artist, she certainly could (maybe should?) be.

Clues & Guesses: In her Week 2 clue package, Ant opened up a bit more about her struggles, talking about one "villain" in particular who told her that in order to get ahead, she needed to obey, be submissive, and most of all, silent. She felt trapped, frozen, and isolated until more recently she decided it was time to break out and tell her own story. Visual clues included an alarm clock at 6:00, a bottle of hair spray, a backpack, and a compass pointing to the west.

The title of her fairy tale was, "The Golden Ant." She added, "I suppose it's because my golden voice got me two certified platinums."

Ant's first clue package was all about her mission, which is to show that nobody should be so torn down and broken that they aren't worthy of love and deserve a chance. In her case, she said a "deep, dark secret" she'd carried her whole career resulted in "powerful people tried to erase me."

She said they tried to brush her off and stomp her out, with the weight of all of it ultimately breaking her spirit. But she chose to stand back up and be a "warrior," rather than "stay broken." Along the way to her "march toward change" on this show, we saw images of a dollhouse with a candelabra, a red "X" on a tree, and a wizard hat.

"I will do you justice," she said upon first seeing her costume. On stage, she added while getting emotional, "I'm really here tonight for all the survivors. I see you. Anyone who's had to endure, I see you and I support you. Together, no one will ever stomp us out."

With two weeks of stories about overcoming so much struggle, Ken considered Jenny's Week 1 guess of Kesha, who's certainly been through it publicly. He tied the clock to her hit "TikTok," a certified platinum track. Robin, though, has been thinking of an actress who also broke through in music, again considering Lindsay Lohan. Jenny wasn't feeling that, but instead thought of that west-pointing compass to consider Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

The internet, meanwhile, has been exploring other women who've had a hard time in Hollywood -- which carries a bleakness -- with names like Jennette McCurdy, Victoria Justice, Alyssa Milano, and Chanté Moore, while quite a few were also feeling the Kesha guesses.

Kesha does have two platinum albums, Animal and Rainbow, which ties to tonight's clue, and famously said she and her band use hairspray to make glitter stick to their bodies on stage. She's also specifically has started one individual as the "villain" in her story of overcoming personal and professional abuse.

UNMASKING 2

After a strong lineup of performances, there was really only one that appeared to fall all the way short, and that was poor Fuzzy Peas. Everyone else really came out with something to say, making strong artistic choices and really expressing themselves.

Fuzzy Peas was a lot of fun, but vocally he's just not an anyone else's level. Luckily, the audience agreed, sending the other three into next week's Group A finals, and Fuzzy Peas to this week's big reveal.

The Crack the Case Clue Case for Fuzzy Peas was a golf glove and golf ball. "I love this sport," said Fuzzy Peas. "I feel like a natural when I put on the second most important glove I own." Rita, though, didn't want to let go of her guess, confusing everyone by saying, "A dog chases balls, right?"

Robin Thicke: John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo Jenny McCarthy: Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas Ken Jeong: Pitbull

Pitbull Rita Ora: Cesar Milan

So the panel clearly has no idea. In the end, it was boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya, so at least the internet can feel good that they got it right, because nobody on the panel had a clue.