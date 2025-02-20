Ohio Man Returns from Business Trip to Find Wife's Taped Murder-Suicide Note on Garage Door

Getty

The note told him to call 911 and avoid entering their son's bedroom, where the bodies of the woman and their child were found -- as police reveal the "primary factors in this personal tragedy."

A man in Ohio came home from a business trip to a horrific and heartbreaking discovery.

According to last week's press release from the Pepper Pike Police Department, as well as a report from News 5 Cleveland, authorities received a 911 call from a man at his home inside the Luxe gated community.

The caller said he had returned home from a business trip and found "instructions from his wife taped to the exterior of the garage man door."

The note, per police, told the man to call police immediately, with the wife writing that "she had taken her life and the life of their son with a gun."

The note also told the man to not enter their son's bedroom.

When police arrived on the scene and went into the home, they found the man's wife and son dead inside the bedroom, "as described." According to reports, the wife was a 51-year-old woman, while the couple's son was 21 when he was killed.

After the scene was processed with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, it was determined that "health issues, including terminal cancer and severe autism, were the primary factors in this personal tragedy."