Pamela Anderson's Son Brandon Reacts to Oscars Snub, Says She's 'Hungry' for 'Next Opportunity'

"I think everyone gets caught up in the Oscars -- which would have been an incredible honor," Brandon explained. "But Pamela is very happy with how the film has been received."

The 57-year-old actress failed to land a Best Actress nomination at the 2025 Academy Awards for her role in The Last Showgirl, despite getting rave reviews and being nominated at other awards shows.

But Pamela wasn't too upset at being overlooked, telling Elle that the win for her is in "the work."

"I did get a SAG nomination, which is really exciting and… all of this is just unexpected and exciting," Anderson gushed. "I always say the win is in the work. I got to do something I really love, and I needed to do that for my soul.

And her 28-yea-old son Brandon couldn't agree more, telling Variety that his mom said it best.

"The win is in the work," Brandon said, quoting his famous mother. "She's already won the fans and her colleagues' hearts."

He continued, "We didn't go into this thinking that that was ever even a possibility. It starts to become crazy when you're being thrown into these conversations, and all of a sudden, you're on an awards campaign, and people are resonating with the message."

While Brandon agreed that getting nominated would be an "incredible honor," the snub and the recognition she's made her "hungry" for her next role.

The Best Actress In a Leading Role nominations, meanwhile, went to Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofia Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.