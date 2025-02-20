Scott Disick Gets Called Out for Only Tipping $2 on $50 Starbucks Order

Hulu

"They're gonna be like, 'Look at this motherf--ker, he just gave me two dollars," Scott's friend tells him, before imitating the Hawk Tuah girl, while Scott argues, "I'm not tipping 20 percent!"

Scott Disick is getting called out for his treatment of his food delivery employees -- and while it's arguably a not-so-admirable quality, he doesn't seem ashamed.

On Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star placed a delivery order for Starbucks, and gave quite a low tip on his order -- something that did not go unnoticed by his friend and business partner, Benny Luciano.

"Did you just give two dollars?" Benny asked while looking at Scott's phone, before Scott simply asked in reply, "Yeah, you don't tip?"

"Yeah, but not two dollars. You gotta [do] 20 percent of that," Benny told Scott, who replied. "I'm not tipping 20 percent!"

Benny proceeded to call Scott out on how low the tip was. According to Benny, their Starbucks order was $50. A two-dollar tip on a $50 bill is only 4 percent, which is considered notably below the standard average.

"You got a $50 Starbucks and you gave them two dollars?" Benny asked Scott.

"So they are going to be in [their] car. They're gonna be like, 'Look at this motherf--ker, he just gave me two dollars,'" he added, before fake spitting to suggest that the driver would spit in Scott's drink.

Scott reacted to Benny's spitting noise by referring to the "Hawk Tuah" girl Hailey Welch, who went viral for her "spit on that thang" video.

"Hell yeah, that is going viral right now. Did you see that girl? She's not wrong," Scott said.

The topic came up again later in the episode when Scott, Benny, and Khloé Kardashian interviewed possible candidates to be Scott's new assistant.

During the interviews, Benny hilariously asked a few of the candidates how much they would tip on a $30 Starbucks delivery order.

A female candidate said a 10 percent tip, but another answered that they would pay $5, which is about 17 percent.

"That's what I'm telling you!" Benny told Scott, who replied, "That's f--king horse manure!"