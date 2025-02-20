Exes Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards Surprise Son Bentley on 16th Birthday (Exclusive Video)

MTV

"I did not think [this] would ever happen," Maci says of throwing a party with her ex following their difficult past, before Bentley reacts on turning the "same age" his mom was when she got pregnant with him.

Exes Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards are coming together to celebrate their son Bentley's milestone birthday.

TooFab's exclusive preview clip of Thursday night's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter shows the former couple -- and their partners -- at Bentley's 16th birthday party as they prepare to surprise the teen with his big birthday gift: a new car!

At the party, which included glow-in-the-dark golf, Maci's husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan discuss how they're going to bring out Bentley's new ride after buying him a used, blue Jeep truck.

"You think he's gonna be surprised with that truck?" Taylor asks Ryan, who replies, "God you know he is!"

"So the guy that's running the glow golf thing said at 7:45, he's gonna make an announcement. But I think like y'all, you and [Ryan's girlfriend Amanda Conner], your parents. My parents, Gina, Sharon, everybody Macy, go over there," Taylor says, relaying the plan to Ryan. "I'm gonna tell him, 'Hey, come help me get these clubs outta your mom's car.' I'm gonna walk out with them and then as we get close to it, we're gonna park it by her Jeep. I'm gonna hit the unlock and let the blue one light up."

The clip cuts to Bentley and his friends playing golf, with the teen opening up about how he feels about turning the big 1-6 -- the same age Maci was when she became pregnant with him, which, of course, was documented on 16 and Pregnant.

"Are you excited to be 16?" Bentley's pal asks him, to which he replies, "Yes. I can't wait. Can't wait to drive!"

When his friend asks what car he plans on driving, Bentley says he believes he's going to be driving his mom's car.

"It's kind of weird, but I mean, I'm the same age as my mom [was] when she got pregnant," he adds. "Scary to think about."

Unbeknownst to Benny, his family was getting ready to surprise him with his gift.

"The big things about to happen. Oh god, I'm gonna s--t my pants," Maci jokes to her mom, before the preview cuts to Ryan's girlfriend -- who was pregnant at the time -- asking Ryan and Maci how they feel about having this moment together as parents, given their past.

"Party's going well. Did y'all ever think that this day would come, that it would turn out like this?" Amanda asks, to which Maci replies, "I did not think [it] would ever happen."

Ryan jokes that his ex is "hard to deal with," to which she replies, "I am, I am, man! No, I am. Hey, I wouldn't want to deal with me either, dude."

The exes, along with several family members, then get together for the huge moment, with the group hiding behind Bentley's blue Jeep, while Taylor tells the teen that he needs help getting something out of Maci's car.

"We're currently hiding behind Bentley's truck," Amanda says, filming the moment on her phone. "And we're all gonna jump out and scare him."

The preview ends with Bentley walking up to the truck with his stepdad. See how Bentley reacted to his new car when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs tonight on MTV!

The epic celebration marks a monumental moment in Maci and Ryan's relationship. As Teen Mom fans know, it's safe to say that Maci and Ryan have had a tumultuous relationship in the past, with Taylor even having a restraining order against Ryan at one point because the situation was so volatile.

Seeing the exes not only be cordial with one another, but coming together to celebrate their son's birthday is quite a happy sight. Earlier this season, Maci and Ryan even went shopping for Bentley's new Jeep together -- along with Maci's husband and Ryan's girlfriend. Before they went to the car dealership and were discussing Bentley's gift, Ryan had Amanda went to Maci' and Taylor's home for the first time after the foursome were recently able to smooth things out between them following years of drama.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the season premiere, Maci said she and Ryan are in a stable place, sharing that things between them all are "still good" and she believes it will stay that way.

"We've kind of been on the up and up for just a little over two years now. I just feel like it's like natural and it got to this place with a lot of work and a lot of therapy," she continued. "But I feel like we've built a solid foundation and we're just doing things a lot differently now than we used to be."

She then added: "And sobriety helps!"