Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Lola Spills on Being Born Again & Mom's OnlyFans Page

Lola and Sami sheen open up about taking "completely different paths" in life -- after one just got baptized and the other posts to OnlyFans.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughters, Lola and Sami, are taking two extremely opposing approaches to life.

During their sit down interview with PEOPLE, ahead of launching their new Bravo reality series, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami -- who has an OnlyFans page -- noted how the pair "couldn't be more different."

"We are just walking in completely different paths of life and that's okay," Lola added, before opening up about her recent baptism.

"I can't explain it other than it literally was supernatural," she told the publication. "Jesus rescued me and he completely rewired my mind. He became my Savior, but also my best friend."

The 19-year-old expressed that she found her way to religion during her "deepest depression."

"I was really, really struggling mentally," she said, before sharing how it "changed" her life.

"Right when I stepped foot in this church, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to be here every day of my life,'" she said.

Richards revealed that she did baptize all three of her daughters when they were "babies."

"They went to Catholic school in Malibu for a lot of their elementary years," Richard added before sharing how she is "supportive of Lola."

On the other hand, Sami revealed she joined OnlyFans for the economic perks.

"I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," she said. "So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans."

The 20-year-old added that the move has "opened so many doors" for her. Not only has she met a lot of "cool people," she said she finds it "rewarding" being her own boss and making her "own hours."

"I have a pretty structured routine now," she continued. "It is just adding in different outfits or if my subscribers request specific things or I'll talk to other girls or watch videos to get different ideas."

While some look to their mother for inspiration, Richards' actually got inspiration from Sami and started her own OnlyFans too.

"I really did it because I didn't understand what OnlyFans was," the 54-year-old explained. "I had heard of it… and when I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this business."

Sami said her mom's foray in OnlyFans "doesn't bother me at all," while Lola simply said, "Whatever makes her happy."

As for where they "draw the line," mother and daughter don't look at each other's pages.