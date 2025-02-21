Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Receiving Sweet 50th Birthday Surprise From Daughters

The Drew Barrymore Show

The epic birthday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show also featured appearances from several of the actress' famous friends and costars, including Adam Sandler, Cameron Diaz and Molly Shannon.

Drew Barrymore's daughters surprised their mom with a very special gift for her 50th birthday.

On Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress celebrated her milestone birthday, with Barrymore receiving a handful of sweet surprises, including custom cakes and heartwarming cards from her daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10.

Flour Shop founder and baker Amirah Kassem, with the help of Barrymore's pal Valerie Bertinelli, presented the colorful cakes designed by Barrymore's kids. One featured a bright, rainbow-colored design, while the other included pink stripes and flower accents.

"Usually I go by things you love, you love daisies and mac and cheese and all the stuff but I was thinking of your 50th, and I was thinking part of why we connect, apart from our love of cream cheese, is your girls. And so I wanted to bring in two of the very best cake designers ever and your girls actually designed these themselves," Kassem revealed to Barrymore, who immediately became emotional, before Bertinelli then shared that her daughters also wrote her letters.

Barrymore broke down in tears as she read the letters aloud to the audience.

"Dearest Mommy, happy birthday! Can you believe it? 50 years of being the most fabulous, kindest person on earth and 12 years of being the most caring, loving mom," she read. "I love you so much best birthday wishes, Frankie.' So formal."

As for Olive's message, the 10-year-old wrote, "Dear Mother, Not in my 12 years of living life have I found a mother as wonderful as you. The search goes on."

Kassem then revealed that Barrymore's daughters' letters were also inside each of their cakes in a vial, as the baker cut them open to show her the special surprise she can treasure forever.

"And we will be the sardines on my actual birthday. We are going to sleep in the bed and have a sleepover…," said Barrymore, whose birthday is on Saturday. "This is so amazing!"

Barrymore's birthday episode was full of surprises and famous faces!

The Charlie's Angels star received sweet messages from longtime pals Cameron Diaz, Adam Sandler, and Steven Spielberg during a special edition of her Drew's News segment, in which she was joined by CBS Mornings' Gayle King and CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley.

King also helped present Barrymore with another amazing surprise. The daytime host officially has her own signature Pantone color: a soft, yet warm yellow.

"At Pantone we've created the universal language of color that designers and brands use worldwide to provide inspiration to communicate their personal expression," Tannese Williams, Head of Fashion & Interiors at Pantone, told Barrymore. "And we're here today to celebrate your accomplishments by inviting you to be a part of a select few that has their very own Pantone color, yes. We present to you the Drew Barrymore yellow."

After revealing the color, Williams described Barrymore's special hue. "Drew, your color is a warm and soft golden yellow that creates a welcoming space like you do," Williams said. "It highlights your luminosity that also shows us your effervescent style, your radiant aura, and also it highlights what you stand for your mission, which is we all need to celebrate each other and for who we are."

"We appreciate you. We love you and congratulations and welcome to the Pantone family," she added.

The celebratory episode also featured appearances from her "birthday twin," Rachel Dratch and her Never Been Kissed costar and friend, Molly Shannon, who brought Barrymore to tears with her heartfelt words.

"What I want to say to you is, you are incredible," Shannon told Barrymore. "I learned how to behave on sets from Drew, I looked up to you so much on Never Been Kissed, how you treated everyone."

Barrymore became emotional, with her eyes filling up with tears.

"You had a tough childhood," Shannon continued as Barrymore cried. "You were alone. You had to be an adult way too soon. And what you made of your life and how you treat people and who you are is like no one else. I've known you for so long. You are one of a kind."

Other exciting moments from Barrymore's birthday episode included the star receiving an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from the California Institute of the Arts, and getting a sweet surprise for the Ward family, whom she lived with when she filmed Firestarter as a child. The moment marked the first time she saw the family in 40 years.

Happy Birthday, Drew!

