Florida Mom Stays with Son to Ride Out Hurricane ... Then Finds Dead Body In His Home: Sheriff

One day after arriving at her son's home for shelter from Hurricane Milton, the woman found her son's girlfriend murdered ... and confronted him.

Robert Hendrix, 32, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 43-year-old Kristin Carrier, after a grisly discovery at his home by his mother on October 10, 2024.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit via Law&Crime, Hendrix's 71-year-old mother went to stay at his home in Jacksonville on October 9, to ride out Hurricane Milton.

The following day, after the storm passed, Hendrix left his mother alone in the home when he went to the store -- and that's when she allegedly discovered the body of Carrier wrapped in a brown tarp inside the primary bedroom. Per News 4 JAX, also citing the arrest report, the mother called her daughter immediately to come and pick her up -- before the pair allegedly confronted Hendrix about the body when he returned home.

Per the arrest docs, he "became animated" at that point and the mother-daughter duo drove off, calling police.

Authorities found Carrier's body still inside the tarp by the doorway to the bedroom, as well as blood patterns on the floor. Evidence collected included a knife, baseball bat and gun.

A witness who was at the home on the night of 9th allegedly told detectives they heard a woman yelling inside the bedroom around 3pm, before Hendrix asked her to leave. When shown a photo of the victim, the witness said it looked like the woman she heard yelling. Based on cell phone data, authorities believe Hendrix was the only other person at the home when Carrier was killed.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Carried died of multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

Hendrix -- a convicted felon -- was detained and arrested on unrelated charges at the scene, for allegedly possessing a gun. He's been in jail since and will remain there after being served with a warrant for murder this week.