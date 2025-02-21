Jessica Simpson Drops First Song In 15 Years After Separation From Husband Eric Johnson

Instagram

The 44-year-old revealed what inspired her to return to Nashville to record her new music -- where she recorded her first ever EP at 15-years-old.

Get ready to put Jessica Simpson back in your ears.

It's been 15 years since we last had a Simpson banger drop; now, the 44-year-old is in a whole new era of her life and sharing it through song.

Her new single, "Use My Heart Against Me," comes after her split from husband Eric Johnson.

"Go on / Use my heart against me / Double down like I'm your whisky," she sings in the new track, out today.

"Drink me in until your tipsy / One and done / On the run / Restless soul / Rattle the reverb / Holy Ghost of a believer / I'm the key and you're the keeper / Here I come / Here I come / Don't misuse / Don't confuse / My love."

Along with the new song, Simpson shared behind the scenes footage of her singing and producing the song.

"I love this mic! It's so cute! I just want to lick it like a lollipop," Simpson says in the footage, before sticking her tongue out towards the microphone.

She told her 6.3 million Instagram followers that the song "was inspired by the artists from the roots of Rock and Roll" such as Betty James, Bo Diddley and Chuck Berry.

"The Chess Records approach was one we talked about in regards to the rhythm section, Rock and Roll with emphasis on the ROLL," she added in the caption.

She went on to say "music makes you un-become to become" and her "soul has been pulled to the very place it belongs."

"To the girl I was, I love you. To the woman I am, I am proud of you. To the woman I am becoming, I am excited for you… let's do this… it's go time!"

Simpson, once a household name with hits like "With You" and "I Wanna Love You Forever," took a step back from music to focus on her family, fashion empire, memoirs and a series of personal challenges.

She said her daughter Maxwell led her back to her singing roots.

Ahead of Maxwell's 11th birthday, Simpson says her daughter told her she "really" wanted to visit Nashville.

"She said, ‘You know that song by Hank Williams, 'I Saw the Light?' It's my favorite song and I want to go where the light is. I want to be there on my 11th birthday, it just feels like that's what I’m supposed to do," Simpson told PEOPLE.

Understandably, Simpson got "chills" all over her body.

"My daughter led me back to Nashville," she said. "That's where I recorded my first gospel record at 15-years-old and I had to come back. My daughter, her wanting to see the light, showed me the light."