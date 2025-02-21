Florida Woman Tracks Down Ex at Stoplight, Shoots Female Passenger In Head: Cops

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

"My wife got out to try to diffuse the situation and just leave and that's when the girl shot her," the victim's husband said of the suspect, who reportedly shot the woman in the face days after her ex broke up with her.

A Florida woman is in custody after she allegedly tracked down her ex-boyfriend at a stoplight following their recent breakup and shot a female passenger.

On Sunday, Latorray Collins, 38, was arrested for attempted murder in the second degree, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

Per an arrest affidavit, obtained by the Miami Herald, Collins' ex-boyfriend told police that he broke up with the suspect only days before the incident. The female passenger's husband, Tony Taylor, confirmed to Action News Jax that his wife, Latasha Taylor, was the victim.

Police reportedly said Collins' ex claimed she had been repeatedly contacting him about getting his things from her home, and he told her to throw his belongings away.

The man said he met Taylor and her family members at a liquor store on Saturday, and the group split up in separate cars to meet up at a restaurant. Police said, per the Miami Herald, that Collins' ex-boyfriend was driving the victim's car, before he began to get calls from Collins, which he said he ignored.

The man reached a red light, before Collins allegedly drove up in her car, pulled in front of the victim's car, blocking them in. Police said, per the Miami Herald, that the ex-boyfriend tried to drive away, but Collins proceeded to tail him until another stoplight, with authorities adding that the rest of the group was also at the same red light stop. Collins allegedly got out of her vehicle, and began hitting the windows of Taylor's car, before all three got into an argument.

According to police, Taylor asked Collins who she was, and the other group got out of their car, with the man saying that he was concerned the situation was going to get physical.

Collins' ex recalled to police, per the Miami Herald, that he heard a "loud noise," and Taylor then fell down to the ground.

According to the outlet, police said they discovered a .380 caliber shell near Taylor's body. The Miami Herald also reported that witnesses in the other vehicle shared a similar recollection of events. Multiple outlets reported that Collins shot Taylor in the face.

Taylor's husband, Tony, meanwhile, told Action News Jax that his wife is "still holding on" at the hospital.

"She is a great mother and great wife. She always puts other people before herself. She’s willing to help everybody," Tony said, adding that they were preparing to celebrate their 15th anniversary. "She met me when I was going through a tough time in my life. She showed me how much she cares about people. I was at rock bottom, and she saved my life."

Tony recalled what he learned of what happened, telling Action News Jax, "The girl who was following them got out of the car and already had the gun, so she was prepared to shoot someone when she showed up."

He claimed that Taylor did not know Collins, and did not mention her by name.

"The shooter was arguing with a male that was in the car," Tony continued. "My wife got out to try to diffuse the situation and just leave and that's when the girl shot her."

He added that while his wife is making progress in the hospital, it's going to be a difficult road ahead.

"She wasn't supposed to make it past Saturday, but she's still holding on for us," Tony said.